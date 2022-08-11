Elon Musk hints at X.com, Twitter’s rival social network

2022-08-11

While the novel of Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase doesn’t get to an “X” of the issue, it seems that this letter, so special to the billionaire (he owns SpaceX), will be the name of a possible new social media platformwhich could be created by the entrepreneur.

The headline came a few minutes before midnight on Tuesday, when the “Silicon Valley Tesla Owners” club tweeted a provocation to Musk: “Have you ever thought about creating your own social media platform? If the Twitter deal doesn’t happen”.

The billionaire cryptically replied, “X.com,” a link that leads nowhere—except to a blank page with the letter “x.”

What does X.com mean?

In fact, the X.com domain was purchased by Elon Musk in July 2017 from a former PayPal employee. Upon acquiring the address, the billionaire stated that it would have been for sentimental reasons, since owned a startup in the 2000s which operated under exactly that name.

Already a staunch Twitter fan at the time of the purchase, the Tesla owner posted an emotional thank you on the social network: “Thanks PayPal for allowing me to buy X.com again! no plans nowbut it has great sentimental value to me”.

Whether those plans are about to resume remains to be seen. The fact is that Musk’s purchase of Twitter is getting increasingly unlikely: After the social network sued the billionaire, and he sued the microblog back, the “Elon Musk” profile itself was labeled as spam on the social network and, what’s worse, by Botometer, the very bot detection app used by Musk.

