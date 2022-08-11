Ended? Find out the reason for the possible breakup of Neymar and Bruna Biancardi

Rumors have been floating around for some time that Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi are no longer together. The two, who started dating in August last year, would have broken off the romance. According to Jornal Extra, the reason would have been a betrayal by the player.

Also according to the vehicle, the alleged betrayal would have taken place at a June party promoted by Neymar on 7/24 at his mansion in Mangaratiba (RJ). On the occasion, the couple even posed together for photos, including matching looks. The influencer would only have found out days after the event. The “fence jump” would have happened after Bruna went to sleep.

Before that, on the Tuesday after the arraiá (28/7), Neymar and Bruna made what would be the last public appearance of the then couple, in the delivery of an award at the Copacabana Palace, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). Until then, the model was unaware of the alleged betrayal.

It was only when the couple returned to the player’s mansion in Mangaratiba that the crisis began. There, she would have discovered that she was betrayed by the player.

“She found out he had been with a girl and ended it right there. It was an auê. Bruna took her things and left as soon as it was dawn, without talking to anyone.”, a source told the newspaper.

The player and the influencer have not yet confirmed the end of the relationship, however, they have not been seen together since then.