ES distributor is successful with name, but Caixa asks for change

Photo: TV Vitória





A beverage distributor took to social media after adopting a name alluding to Caixa Econômica Federal. The creativity of the owner of the establishment, which is located in the Nova Rosa da Penha neighborhood, in Cariacica, created a buzz and “Caixaça Econômica” gained national prominence.

The joke, even though it was positive for the establishment, even caught the attention of Caixa’s board, who requested that the name of the distributor be changed, including the colors and font used.

Before becoming a liquor distributor, the place worked as a convenience store, which sold household items. The owners, Adilson Ramos Júnior and Francini Moreira Alves, decided to change the field of activity and put a different name to draw the attention of customers and try to increase sales.

“There used to be a convenience store here, but the business wasn’t doing very well. In this region, the liquor trade is very strong. As I have been in this business for many years, I decided to change to a distributor. My wife and I thought together and we arrived in this name to draw attention”, said the owner.

In July, a pastor from Rio de Janeiro was in Espírito Santo on vacation. When he was in Cariacica, he asked for help finding a Caixa bank, as he needed to carry out a transaction.

That’s when the residents gave the address of Adilson’s distributor, also known as “Bil”. When the man arrived at the scene, he was impressed, recorded a video telling the story and posted it on a social network.

What Bil and Francini didn’t imagine was that the video would have such an impact. After three days on social media, the recording had more than 2 million views.

The name kept attracting attention. Several residents of the region said that they liked the creativity with the choice of the distributor’s name. Many even recorded videos at the site, which ended up becoming a “tourist spot”.

Because it went viral, the story came to the attention of Caixa Econômica Federal, which, according to the distributor’s owner, would have notified him and his wife, asking them to remove references to the institution from the sign.

“Caixa looked for me on the fifth day and asked us to remove their identity, which is the X. We have already removed it and we already have another plate to escape it”, he said.

Photo: TV Vitória





Sought by the report, the bank confirmed that it sent a notification for the removal of brands from any advertising, promotional action, facade or visual reference on the internet.

Caixa also said that it is the exclusive holder of the rights to use institutional brands and that misuse constitutes a crime against intellectual property.

The entrepreneurs made a change in the brand and replaced the “X” in the white and orange colors, characteristic of the bank, by the letters “CH”. The dark blue and typography reminiscent of the same used by the institution were kept. The plate with the distributor’s new brand should be installed by the end of the week.

*With information from reporter Alice Mourão, from TV Vitória/Record TV