Event for letter reading for democracy will have 15 speakers; see who they are – 08/10/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The ceremony for reading the letter for democracy to be held on Thursday (11) at the USP Law School, in São Paulo, will feature 15 speakers.

The opening of the event will be in charge of the rector of USP, Carlos Gilberto Carlotti. Afterwards, the microphone will be passed to the professor at FGV Direito SP and columnist for Sheet Oscar Vilhena Vieira, who will represent the committee that articulated the manifesto, and for the former president of the Central Bank Arminio Fraga.

Next, Telma Aparecida will speak, representing the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores), Raimundo Bonfim, for the Popular Brazil Front, and the lawyer Beatriz Lourenço do Nascimento, coordinator of Uneafro Brasil and member of the Black Coalition for Rights.

Businessman Horácio Lafer Piva, from Klabin, the president of Sindbast (Union of Employees in Food Supply Centers in SP), Enilson Simões, sociologist Neca Setúbal and member of the People without Fear Front Débora Lima will speak afterwards.

The orientation given to the guests is that they do not exceed the time of two minutes with their speeches.

The presentation of the letter will still be preceded by statements by the president of UNE (National Union of Students), Bruna Brelaz, and the president of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) of São Paulo, Patricia Vanzolini.

The 14th speaker listed is former Minister of Justice José Carlos Dias, president of the Arns Commission, who will lead the reading of the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”.

The event will then be closed by the director of the USP Law School, Celso Campilongo, the last speaker scheduled for the ceremony.

As the column showed this Wednesday (10), the pro-democracy act in Largo de São Francisco will be accompanied by at least 200 journalists from national and international vehicles.

The document that will be read in college does not directly quote Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but strongly criticizes “unfounded attacks” on the electoral system and the “democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society”.

Although it is not mentioned, the president himself understood that the text is addressed to him and went on to make fierce criticisms, saying that the “letter” was signed by people with no character, cock-guys and even by “mammal” businessmen.

The letter already had the adhesion of 858 thousand people until this Wednesday (10).