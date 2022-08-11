Ex-BBB Paula Amorim takes an unexpected attitude and changes her look

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/9oJ6gfRLLvU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

New look! The ex-BBB, Paula Amorimshared with his followers this Wednesday afternoon (10) that he decided to change his look and cut hair alone.

+Piece eye? Marcelo Bimbi makes shocking revelation about friends of ex-wife Nicole Bahls

In an Instagram post, Paula appeared with shorter hair and revealed that she cut it at home. “Puerperium, me and my hair cut with nail scissors. By myself, transition complete,” she said.

In the comments, fans were surprised by the attitude and praised the new look of the businesswoman.” Beautiful in every version of her ❤️,” wrote one fan. “It’s been amazing to follow her transition 😍”, said another internet user. “You managed to get even more wonderful! Success 🔥”, said another admirer.

Paula talks about motherhood

The ‘No Limite 2021’ champion recently vented about motherhood after the birth of her first child, Theo, the result of her relationship with the also ex-bbb Breno Simões.

When talking about breastfeeding, Paula was criticized for saying that she likes to breastfeed her child. “Funny how each person sees things differently! Each pregnancy is unique, each person is unique, each baby is different from the other, each woman’s puerperium is different! I’ve said this several times and I don’t think it needs to be repeated every day, but you can’t compare one person to another,” she said.

In the sequence, she said that this is the way she sees motherhood and does not think it is a problem. “This is the way I look at motherhood. Does that mean you don’t have any problems? No! I wake up every two hours at night to breastfeed. I sleep very little and I’ve already told this here. But did I tell dramatizing? No!” she explained to her.

Stay up to date with the latest news from the world of celebrities:

+After breaking up with the Real Madrid player, Karoline Lima moves in with her daughter

+Gabi Prado remembers surreal date with the right to poop in the room and unusual request

+Climão? Alongside Eliezer, Viih Tube reveals what attracts her most in a man