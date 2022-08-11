Ex-Corinthians, Jô speaks for the first time as a Ceará player

Striker Jô, ex-Corinthians, spoke for the first time as a Ceará player. The 35-year-old said he was motivated by this new challenge and says he wants to “make history” for the new club.

“I would like to thank the fans for their support, very happy for the challenge, always good. I am motivated as always. I hope to make history, as I have done at other clubs, and you can be sure that I will do my best”, said Jô to the official channels of voice.

Jô terminated his contract with Corinthians, which was valid until December 2023, before signing with Ceará. In this third spell with the São Paulo team, the striker made 105 games, 22 goals and seven assists.

In addition to Corinthians, in Brazil, Jô accumulates passages at Atlético-MG and Internacional. Furthermore, abroad, he has performed in Russia, England, Turkey, UAE, China and Japan.

In addition, the player won two Brazilian Championships (2005 and 2017 – in which he was top scorer, with 18 goals), a Copa do Brasil (2014) and a Copa Libertadores (2013). For the Brazilian team, Jô won the 2013 Confederations Cup title and was called up for the 2014 World Cup, in which he played in three matches.

Ceará still doesn’t have Jô for the classic

Now, in Ceará, Jô arrives to help the team in the fight for permanence in the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, Vozão is in 14th place, with 25 points won – just four ahead of Fortaleza, the first club within the Z4.

Before that, however, the northeastern club is preparing to face São Paulo, for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. On the first leg, Tricolor Paulista won 1-0 at Morumbi, and has the advantage of a draw. If Ceará win by a goal difference, the decision will go to penalties.

However, the striker has not yet been registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and is still not settled for the classic against Fortaleza, next Sunday. In addition, the player has not played since May 26, when he faced Always Ready, in the group stage of this year’s Libertadores.