Ex-Twitter Employee Convicted of US Spying

The Federal Court of San Francisco, California (USA), sentenced on Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) a former manager of the twitter accused of spying on users of the platform for Saudi Arabia. The jury found Ahmad Abouammo, who has both US and Lebanese citizenship, guilty on 6 criminal charges.

He would have helped monitor journalists and celebrities in the Middle East and North Africa. The charges also include money laundering and fraud.

According to prosecutors, Abouammo received at least $300,000 and a luxury watch valued at $20,000 from Bader Al-Asaker, an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Ahmad deposited the obtained money into a relative’s account in Lebanon. He then transferred the amount to his US account.

Al-Asaker hired Abouammo to use his insider knowledge on Twitter and pass on personal information about Saudi dissidents.

In a statement sent to the news agency ReutersUS Department of Justice Attorney Stephanie Hinds said that Abouammo “violated a sacred trust” when selling private customer information to a foreign government.

The trial lasted two and a half weeks and the sentence is yet to be defined. For the crimes he is accused of, the former Twitter employee faces 10 to 20 years in prison.

O Power 360 contacted Twitter’s staff, but received no response. The space remains open for demonstration.