“Example for all athletes”; Rueda spares no words and praises the former Santos striker

Santos is on the market in this last week of the window looking for reinforcements for the team of coach Lisca Doido. This Wednesday (10), president Andrés Rueda introduced the first two signings in this transfer window: right-back Nathan Silva and midfielder Luan. The next ones to arrive at Vila Belmiro should be forward Yeferson Soteldo and Argentine midfielder Carbajal.

However, the club still prioritizes the financial sector a lot. Even so, Andrés Rueda does not rule out making some sales to balance the cash. And who will help the club in this sense is striker Léo Baptistão. The player, who was one of the highlights of Alvinegro in the season, accepted a proposal of € 8 million from Almería, from Spain and should leave for the Old Continent in the next few days.

For Peixe, Baptistão played in 38 matches, with seven goals scored and three assists. The 29-year-old athlete played little in Brazilian football, but since he arrived at the São Paulo club he has never stopped giving his best despite all the financial and sporting difficulties that the institution has gone through in recent years. For this reason, Rueda made a point of thanking the striker on behalf of Santos, who made a note to say goodbye to the player.

“Baptistão is an example for all athletes. He accepted the challenge of coming to Santos FC last season, always showing a lot of desire and love for this shirt. We just have to thank him for all the time he was here and now we wish him the best of luck in this new challenge. And may he return one day to play once more in the club of the heart”, said President Andres Rueda.