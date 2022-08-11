Exercise is important in the treatment of osteoporosis; see what to do – 08/11/2022

Osteoporosis is a very common bone disease and affects more than 10 million people throughout Brazil. It occurs when cells get out of balance, increasing bone wear, causing bone thinning and porosity, making it more susceptible to fractures.

Women are much more affected than men: about 200 million women worldwide have osteoporosis, because during menopause there is an imbalance caused by reduced estrogen production, leading to an accelerated decrease in bone mass, which can be up to 10 times higher than that observed in the premenopausal period.

Other risk factors include genetic predisposition, physical inactivity, diet poor in vitamins and nutrients, excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeine, smoking and aging itself.

In its initial stage, called osteopenia, it has no symptoms and the diagnosis is made through bone densitometry. From the moment the diagnosis is made, it is important to follow up by specialists to control and advance the disease, because despite being silent in advanced stages, pain can arise as a result of bone deformities and fractures, which can lead to physical disability until death. in case of complications, especially in the elderly population.

The importance of physical activity in osteoporosis

The regular practice of physical activity has an important role for those who have osteoporosis, it reduces bone loss, reduces the risk of falls and improves the quality of life.

There are a number of physical activity options for both prevention and treatment, but before starting any process, you need to know your limitations, physical conditions and stage of the disease to avoid any risk of falls and fractures.

Does all exercise help with osteoporosis?

Currently, the literature shows that the most suitable exercises to increase bone density are those that present load, resistance and impact, because the stimuli caused by these types of exercises through resistance forces and muscle contraction are able to stimulate bone metabolism. , promoting bone regeneration. Examples of resistance and load: Pilates and weight training, always accompanied by professionals who can guide them.

In the case of Pilates, in addition to resistance, it has an important postural role, as they improve other conditions such as osteoarthritis, disc herniation, limitations that are very common in people with osteoporosis.

Studies show that moderate to high intensity resistance exercise is able to maintain or improve osteoporosis of the hip and femur in postmenopausal women.

When we talk about impact activities, we can mention all the activities that we constantly take our feet off the ground like: basketball, volleyball, walking, running.

For those who do not have established osteoporosis but are predisposed, whether due to genetic factors or pre-menopause, impact activities are recommended. Studies show that people who practice physical activity since childhood involving impact activities have more bone reserves and lower risk for osteoporosis as adults, since bone is in constant recycling and production.

But be careful! Here it is important to pay attention, as patients with already established osteoporosis should avoid high-impact exercises due to the risk of falls and fractures. In these cases, it is important to follow up with static exercises to gain strength, balance and motor control, always accompanied by a health professional.

Other benefits of exercise

Aerobic exercises without load, despite not having a direct effect on increasing bone density, are also indicated because they have an important role in strengthening, improving balance and motor control – this is the case of the practice of exercises such as swimming, cycling and Tai-Chi .

In a study with 100 women over 55 years old, they performed resistance, proprioception and balance exercises with the aim of reducing the number of falls, improving functional capacity, dynamic balance and quality of life when compared to the control group. The results showed that the incidence of falls was reduced by 38% in the training group, versus a 16% reduction in the control group.

Thus, even aerobic and no-load exercises are important for the association in improving physical function, reducing the chance of falls and generating more motor stability for activities of daily living.

Therefore, it is strictly recommended that, after consultation with the doctor, the patient follows an exercise program prescribed by a specialist in the field: a physical education professional or a physiotherapist.

*Collaboration Juliana Satake, partner physiotherapist at Clínica La Posture and Dr. Renata Luri, physical therapist with a PhD from Unifesp.

