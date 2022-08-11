Ezra Miller’s Problems Could Lead To The Film’s Cancellation

The repeated clashes of Ezra Miller with the American police are not passing by the direction of the Warner Bros. Discovery. The studio, by the way, is studying what to do with the actor and the film by Flash if your behavior does not change in the next few months. According to THRMiller and her mother must spend time on their farm, where she must seek the help of a therapist.

Among the three options considered by Warner is allowing Miller to have limited participation in the promotional tour for Flash which, depending on the direct response to professional help, should be launched as scheduled. If he doesn’t work with a psychologist, the studio sees the possibility of replacing him after the film’s release.

The third option is, for now, the most drastic. If Miller’s behavior does not improve, Warner may cancel Flash, as replacing him would require a remake of virtually the entire film. As a result, the project, which cost approx. US$200 millionwould be shelved, as happened with batgirl.

please note that David Zaslav, president of Warner Bros. Discovery, said on Aug. 4 that it has confidence in the launch of Flashsetting the movie to “incredible” – know more.

The Flash solo feature will adapt Ignition pointan iconic comic book arc in which the speedster messes up the timeline as he tries to go back in time and stop his mother’s murder.

In The Flash, Maribel Verdu (Pan’s Labyrinth) will play Nora Allen, the mother of the Flash, and Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) will be Henry Allen, the hero’s father. Ben Affleckwho lived the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman and in the two versions of Justice Leaguealso has its return confirmed, as well as Michael Keatonwhich was Bruce Wayne in Batman (1989) and Batman: The Return (1992).

Production, led by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and written by Christina Hodson (Birds of prey), has its premiere scheduled for June 23, 2023.

