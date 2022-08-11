Fans indicate ideal replacement for Willian at Corinthians

It was already becoming clear that Willian was not satisfied at Corinthians. With a performance below expectations and constant threats from fans to his family, the athlete was increasingly being quoted to leave Timão.

And, with the elimination for Flamengo in Libertadores, the exit ended up happening in fact. The destination, although not yet made official, tends to be Fulham, which is already in advanced negotiations to close with the Brazilian.

Timão, on the other hand, has no time to regret, as he is still alive in the Copa do Brasil and in the Brazilian Championship and urgently needs to find a replacement for the striker, who has already announced that he will give up what he had to receive in the São Paulo team.

Also, according to the investigation of the Meu Timão portal, the alvinegra board has already been working behind the scenes to find options that can replace Willian in the team, since Corinthians currently have few players on the ‘side’.

Corinthians fans ‘elect’ who should replace Willian at Corinthians

And, seeing the difficulty of the board to find a replacement, Corinthians fans, through Twitter, have been indicating the hiring of the Venezuelan Soteldo, who is leaving Tigres and manages to play the same role played by Willian at Timão.

However, the athlete has advanced negotiations with Santos and has little chance of reinforcing Corinthians, which at the moment, doesn’t even have conversations to hire the Venezuelan.