Father’s Day: reporter finds out live that she’s having a boy | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

A revelation tea was performed live on a TV news program from TV HAS an affiliate of Rede Globo, in São José do Rio Preto (SP), this Wednesday (10).

The surprise was prepared by the production team for reporter Patrick Lima, who works in Votuporanga (SP). He is already the father of two daughters, a 24-year-old girl and a 3-year-old child, but I heard that the newest member of the family is a boy during a live report on gift tips for Father’s Day, which will be celebrated on Sunday (14).

To make the surprise, presenter Kátia Gradela called the journalist on the grounds that he is the only reporter at the station who is a father.

“But I think you guys are up to something with me. I have a feeling,” said the reporter, not understanding what was happening.

Then, Kátia announced that her co-worker will be a father for the third time and communicated the revelation tea live, on TEM Notícias 1st edition.

“You know that our production has the mission of finding good stories. And we ended up discovering that you might get a third Father’s Day gift. Is that right? Is there a baby coming around?”, asked the journalist.

With a smile plastered on his face, Patrick said that a third heir or heiress was on the way. “In fact, my wife is having an ultrasound right now. Or it must have already finished. The doctor said that, perhaps, it would be possible to find out the sex today. As a handsome man makes a beautiful woman, I think a princess will come”, replied the reporter.

Then, the presenter revealed that the team at TV HAS he already knew the test result and would show him the ultrasound images firsthand.

“Do you want to know if it’s a boy or a girl? Get ready that we’re going to turn TEM Notícias into a revelation tea. If the studio light turns pink, it’ll be a girl. If the light turns blue, it’ll be a boy”, joked Kátia.

1 of 1 Light from the TEM Notícias studio, in São José do Rio Preto (SP), turned blue in revelation tea for a reporter — Photo: Reproduction/TV TEM Light from the TEM Notícias studio, in São José do Rio Preto (SP), turned blue in revelation tea for a reporter — Photo: Reproduction/TV TEM

Patrick was following the news on a small television installed in a room where he covered the preparation for the Votuporanga Literary Festival and saw the light in the studio turn blue.

“I was shouted in my ear. There’s a reflection on the television. It’s a boy. We were sensing it then. You in blue, and so am I. You guys are awesome. I’m really speechless. Very nice to know this way. I was finding this photo question strange. , as a Father’s Day gift, but you guys really gave me a live present. This is going to become a meme,” said the reporter.

After the newscast, Patrick again thanked his colleagues at TV HAS by surprise.

“You guys are awesome. I’ll say it again! I don’t even know what to say! Thank you so much for the surprise. Live revelation tea will go down in history.”

