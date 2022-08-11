Fbio Santos comments on Vtor Pereira’s rodzio at Corinthians and praises the coach’s work

Corinthians was defeated by Flamengo 1-0 last Tuesday night, in a match held at Maracanã. With the result, Timão was eliminated in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. After the game, Fábio Santos spoke about the rotation of players adopted by Vítor Pereira and showed support for the Portuguese coach.

“That’s what we respect (player rotation). It’s something he thinks is cool. After the end of the São Paulo championship, he started doing this type of rotation. There are moments that are good, there are moments that are not good, everyone has an opinion.“, began the side in an interview in the mixed zone after the Corinthians elimination.

“But we respect all of Vítor’s decisions, he has been doing a great job, we arrived alive in three competitions, in important phases. So it doesn’t have to be devalued now after a downgrade. Focus, closed with him, with the next phases, for us to turn around, because I’m sure we have the conditions to go even further this season”, he concluded.

Fábio Santos started last Tuesday’s match against Flamengo, playing for all 90 minutes of the match. In the first leg, last week, coach Vítor Pereira chose to leave shirt 26 on the bench.

The Portuguese coach has been adopting a rotation model among athletes, hardly repeating the same lineup from one match to the next. This season, Fábio Santos played 27 matches for Timão, achieving 13 wins, ten draws and four defeats, in addition to scoring on five occasions.

The side and Corinthians are now preparing for the next match that takes place on Saturday. The Parque São Jorge team receives the leader Palmeiras at the Neo Química Arena, at 19:00, in a direct confrontation for the Brazilian Championship. Timão is in the vice-leadership of the competition, six points behind the rival.

