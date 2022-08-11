Federal Constitution calls for the minimum wage to be R$ 6,000

Dieese’s monthly survey points out a huge discrepancy between the value of the ideal minimum wage and the current one; understand the calculus

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The monthly survey carried out by Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) pointed out, once again, that the minimum wage is far below the ideal. Currently, the national floor is R$ 1212. According to the survey, this amount would need to be 5 times greater to meet the needs of Brazilian families.

In June of this year, the department had already appointed R$6,527.67 as the ideal salary for a family of four. For the month of July, the value was R$ 6,388.55, a small decrease due to the deflation presented in the month.

For the research, the prices of the items that make up the basic food basket in Brazilian capitals are considered. This month, in 9 of them, there was an increase in the price of food. Faced with this reality, the worker who receives a minimum wage needs to work about 120 hours to acquire the basic food basket.

According to Dieese, the study takes into account the Federal Constitution with regard to the minimum wage. The amount determined by the government for the national floor must be enough to cover food, housing, health, clothing, hygiene, education, transportation, social security and leisure expenses.

To carry out the survey, the basic food basket is essential. It is worth mentioning that prices change according to the regions of the country. In São Paulo, the most expensive food basket in the country was registered, worth R$ 760.45.

In the month of July, seven cities showed high prices. On the other hand, four showed a reduction. Look.

Victory: + 1.14%;

Salvador: + 0.98%;

Brasilia: + 0.80%;

Recife: + 0.70%;

Campo Grande: + 0.62%;

Belo Horizonte: +0.51%;

Belém: + 0.14%;

Christmas: – 3.96%;

João Pessoa: – 2.40%;

Fortaleza: – 2.37%;

São Paulo: – 2.13%.

Variation in the price of basic basket items

Despite the deflation pointed out by the IPCA in the month of July, the food group continues to record highs. Of the 13 items in the basic basket, 12 showed an increase in the 12-month period. Look.

Potato: + 66.82%;

Milk: + 66.46%;

Coffee: +58.12%;

Banana: +35.71%;

Beans: + 28.57%;

Oil: +26.23%;

Sugar: + 21.9%;

Flour: + 19.94%;

Butter: + 19.74%;

Bread: + 16.95%;

Tomato: +7.45%;

Meat: +2.91%.

The only product that showed a reduction in the period was rice, with a drop of 7.93%.

Rising prices for these essential items affect low-income families most worryingly.

The latest Family Budget Survey, published by the IBGE, points out that families with monthly income of up to R$1,900 had 22% of their income committed to food products.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com