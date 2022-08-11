Feira de Santana confirms first case of monkeypox

Photo: Ney Silva/Acorda Cidade

Updated at 3:20 pm

The Municipality of Feira de Santana confirmed the first case of monkeypox this Wednesday (10). The patient is a 29-year-old male resident of the municipality. He had symptoms for 21 days and took the exam.

According to the Department of Social Communication, the patient has a history of travel in Brazil and the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Department of Health is already monitoring the contacts. Upon becoming aware of the case, the municipality’s Health team immediately carried out the notification and investigation, and adopted prevention and control measures against the virus.

Mayor Colbert Martins also confirmed the first case in the municipality during the Acorda Cidade Program. According to him, the information was sent by Fiocruz, via e-mail.

“The first case of monkeypox here in Feira de Santana was confirmed this morning, I believe it was not even 10 minutes before Fiocruz sent the information by email to the Health Department. This exam is still not being done here in the state of Bahia, so the same situation of Covid-19 is repeated, when the tests were sent so that we had confirmation. We want to inform society that we still have three more suspected cases that still need confirmation, but this is not the time for panic in the city”, he stressed.

Also according to the mayor, there will be a press conference so that all information is released.

“Tomorrow we will have a press conference, mainly to guide all people, we already have a national plan regarding monkeypox, infectious disease specialist Melissa Falcão is also accompanying us, and I want to remind you that it is a disease that can be transmitted from person to person , is not from the monkey. So the symptom is like chickenpox, but with large blisters, and this transmission can happen through saliva, sneezing, coughing, but unfortunately, today I participate in the program, to announce that this Wednesday, August 10th, de Santana confirmed the first case of monkeypox”, he concluded.

Early this morning, the Epidemiological Surveillance made the collection of another suspicious case, accounting for a total of four tests awaiting the result.

