Fernanda Montenegro, Anitta and Caetano Veloso, among other artists, read a letter in defense of democracy; watch video | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The manifesto, organized by the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP), is approaching 900 thousand signatures and will be read in an act organized by jurists and social movements at the Universidade São Francisco, in the Center of SP, this Thursday (11) .

The text of the manifesto defends the Democratic State of Law, electronic voting machines and the result of the October elections.

The letter was launched after successive attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) precisely against electronic voting machines and the Brazilian electoral system.

The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law!” and the list of the first signatories were published on July 26 on the website of the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP).

See the list of artists who appear in the video and joined the manifesto:

Fernanda Montenegro Marisa Monte anita Antonio Pitanga Paulo Betti Camila Pitanga Luisa Sonza Bruno Mazzeo Juliette Linn da Quebrada Duda Beat Your George Marcos Palmeira Christiane Torloni Fábio Assunção Lázaro Ramos Alinne Moraes Milton Nascimento Alice Wegmann djavan Dan Ferreira Rogério Flausino Paula Lima Daniela Mercury Enrique Diaz Dira Paes Ícaro Silva Txai Suruí José de Abreu Caetano Veloso Cláudia Abreu Maria Ribeiro Maria Gadu Nando Reis Ernesto Piccolo Wagner Moura Manu Gavassi bk Gal Costa Antonio Fagundes Chico Buarque Maria Bethania

The letter in defense of democracy and the electoral process received almost 20 thousand fraud attempts since it was launched, according to the attorney general of the Public Ministry of Accounts of São Paulo, Thiago Pinheiro Lima, one of the organizers of the initiative.

In the early hours of Wednesday (8), according to Pinheiro Lima, a hacker tried to take down the site by creating a robot that caused 8 million simultaneous accesses to the website “Estado de Direito”.

The organizers claim that the hacker was located from an IP (computer registry) in Russia, but the origin is probably used to hide the identity of the person responsible.

This latest attack took place on the eve of the act in defense of democracy. The contents of the letter will be presented at the headquarters of the USP Law School, in downtown São Paulo, at an event this Thursday morning (11).

The date commemorates the anniversary of the creation of law courses in the country and coincides with the reading of a manifesto in the same place, in 1977, to denounce the military dictatorship, which subtracted rights and killed opponents of the regime.

Since it was launched, the platform has been the target of attacks. According to Pinheiro Lima, the attack attempts were already expected, and security mechanisms that work 24 hours a day have been able to prevent them from accessing the system.

In addition, organizers are able to trace the origins of the attacks and further action will be taken.

The document already has more than 800,000 signatures and was endorsed by eight presidential candidates, former presidents, former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, as well as bankers, athletes and countless artists. The names can be checked by the page search system.

Also according to those responsible for the letter, a survey by professions indicates that it has already been signed by:

According to those responsible for collecting the data, names of politicians, authorities, athletes and celebrities undergo a check and confirmation made with the respective advisors.

An English version of the document should be released by the organizers, as the United States, after Brazil, is the second country with the highest number of hits, followed by Portugal, the United Kingdom and Germany.

During an event in São Paulo on Monday, President Jair Bolsonaro said he will not sign and criticized the document.

Letter in defense of democracy

In addition to personalities such as Chico Buarque, Roberto Setúbal, Ellen Gracie and Luiz Gonzaga Beluzzo, the movement received an engagement from names such as the writer and interim president of ABL Nélida Piñon, the actress and immortal Fernanda Montenegro, the former STF ministers Joaquim Barbosa, Francisco Resek and Nelson Jobim, by singers Gal Costa, Zélia Duncan, Maria Bethânia and Frejat, by actors Antonio Calloni and Bruno Gagliasso, by filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, by writers Luís Fernando Veríssimo, Martha Medeiros and Djamila Ribeiro, by historians Eduardo Bueno and Lilia Schwarcz, among others.

In total, 12 former STF ministers signed the document.

The letter says that recent “baseless attacks unaccompanied by evidence question the fairness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society.”

“In the coming days, in the midst of these challenges, we will have the beginning of the electoral campaign for the renewal of the mandates of state and federal legislatures and executives. At this moment, we should have the apex of democracy with the dispute between the various political projects aimed at convincing the electorate of the best proposal for the direction of the country in the coming years.”

“Instead of a civic celebration, we are going through a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections”, says an excerpt (read the full letter below).

Among the entrepreneurs are Walter Schalka, president of Suzano; Roberto Setúbal, former president of Banco Itaú; Natália Dias, CEO of Standard Bank; Pedro Moreira Salles, chairman of the board of directors of Itaú Unibanco; Pérsio Arida, former president of BNDES and the Central Bank; Tarcila Ursini, board member of EB Capital, among others.

Also appearing among the signatures are artists Arnaldo Antunes, actresses Debora Bloch and Alessandra Negrini, former soccer players Walter Casagrande and Raí, filmmaker João Moreira Salles, writer Paulo Coelho and Father Júlio Lancellotti, who works in defense of the population. street in São Paulo.

People interested in signing the document can do so online through the websites of the USP Law School, the Association of Federal Judges, the Public Ministry Association and the Prerogatives Group.

Celso de Mello, retired minister and former president of the STF, told TV Globo, about the current political moment, that “Bolsonaro’s various pronouncements, especially those that unfairly offend and attack the Federal Supreme Court, the Superior Electoral Court and the electoral system, are enough to reveal the figure of a politician without any notion of the limits that the democratic regime and the constitutional dogma of the separation of Powers impose on those who, like him, exercise the high functions of President of the Republic”.