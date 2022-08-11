Fernanda Montenegro reveals her vote: “Let Lula come!”

At the age of 93, the consecrated actress makes a point of appearing at the polls to keep Bolsonarism away from power.

support the 247

ICL

247 – At the age of 93, Fernanda Montenegro declared to Veja portal that she will appear at the polls in this election and did not hide her political position.

“Without the culture of the arts, a country does not exist. It is proven in history. The current government is tragically inoperative. Sellable and buyable. In the competition, is Lula ahead? Bring on Lula”, she says categorically.

>>> Brazil takes to the streets this Thursday in defense of democracy and elections

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Always engaged, the actress recently signed the “letter for democracy” organized by former USP students, which already has almost 1 million signatures.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.