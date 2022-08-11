Fernanda Montenegro reveals her vote: “Let Lula come!”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Fernanda Montenegro reveals her vote: “Let Lula come!” 2 Views

At the age of 93, the consecrated actress makes a point of appearing at the polls to keep Bolsonarism away from power.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Sonia Abrão doesn’t let Maraisa’s kiss on a fan go blank and detonates the singer’s action: “I really don’t agree”

Entertainment Presenter said she did not agree with the attitude of the sertaneja Per Ana …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved