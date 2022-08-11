Fernanda Montenegro reveals her vote: “Let Lula come!”

At the age of 93, the consecrated actress makes a point of appearing at the polls to keep Bolsonarism away from power.
247 – At the age of 93, Fernanda Montenegro declared to Veja portal that she will appear at the polls in this election and did not hide her political position.
“Without the culture of the arts, a country does not exist. It is proven in history. The current government is tragically inoperative. Sellable and buyable. In the competition, is Lula ahead? Bring on Lula”, she says categorically.
>>> Brazil takes to the streets this Thursday in defense of democracy and elections
Always engaged, the actress recently signed the “letter for democracy” organized by former USP students, which already has almost 1 million signatures.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247