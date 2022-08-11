Fernanda Paes Leme reveals that she was invited to ‘BBB20’ and asks Boninho to unblock her on Twitter | celebrities



Rio – Fernanda Paes Leme told in her podcast with Giovanna Ewbank, the “Quem Pode, Pod”, that she was called to participate in the “Big Brother Brasil 20”, edition that Rafa Kalimann, the interviewee of the duo this Tuesday (9) , was runner-up. The actress also revealed that she was blocked by Boninho, the director of the reality show, on Twitter. “Bonininho, talk to me again, man, let’s return to our sincere friendship”, she asked.

Fê explained that at first he had no reaction to the invitation to the program. “Lu Rabelo called me and when he told me I did this [cara espantada] and my answer was ‘Ah, aha, aha, Luciano, I’m a fan of the show, I can’t get in'”, he recalled. “And it was really crazy, I was a little tempted for a reason: me and Boninho, we a bit angry, tell him to unblock me, since you’re his friend, Rafa”, she said to the ex-BBB.

“No quarrels, I’m blocked. I don’t know if he blocked me because I’m a BBB ‘talker’, and he blocks anyone who talks a lot about BBB, or if it was because of something at the time of ‘Super Star’, which happened -being, a disagreement between us, and it ended up that we didn’t work together anymore and it worked a lot [a parceria]. I loved, loved working with him and it was very reciprocal,” he explained.

Rafa then pointed out that Fernanda would not have been invited without his permission. “He likes you for his name to be approved for calling you,” she pointed out. “We fought a lot before, I thought ‘do I agree just to talk to Boninho again and he’ll give me a job later?’. That Boninho is powerful, we know, right? Boninho unlocks me”, joked Fernanda.

Finally, the actress told the real reason for not having accepted the invitation. “What made me not go and scares me a lot is the love/hate of the show’s fans has to have a lot of courage,” she reflected.