FGTS birthday withdrawal pays up to R$3,900 in August

The values ​​of FGTS birthday withdrawal for August birthdays will start to be paid soon. The amount to be received varies depending on how much is available in the worker’s account. If you have amounts receivable in the FGTS and want to know about the birthday withdrawal, be sure to follow the reading and learn more about the variation of values ​​and information regarding the month of August. Good reading!

August birthdays can receive up to R$3.9 thousand

The FGTS birthday withdrawal was introduced in 2019 and aims to allow the worker to withdraw part of the balance contained in the FGTS account, whether active or inactive, each year during the month of his birthday.

As joining the modality is optional, for workers who were born in August, the birthday withdrawal is already authorized, but only those who want to withdraw can withdraw. With a period of up to three months to withdraw the amount, normally available in the employee’s account from the first working day related to the month of birthday, there are limits for the withdrawal of amounts.

Amount available for withdrawal may vary

As said, there is variation in withdrawal value. This month, according to the government table, the percentage of the amount available for withdrawal varies between 5% and 50% of the total amount deposited, with an additional payment of an amount that varies according to the amount of money in the account. See below:

Up to R$500 in the FGTS account = 50% of the amount available without additional: Worker receives up to R$250.00;

From R$500.01 to R$1 thousand = 40% of the value and an additional R$50: Workers receive up to R$450.00;

From R$1,000.01 to R$5,000 = 30% of the value and an additional R$150: Workers receive up to R$1,650.00;

From R$5,000.01 to R$10,000 = 20% of the value and an additional R$650: Workers receive up to R$2,650.00;

From R$10,000.01 to R$15,000 = 15% of the value and an additional R$1,150: Workers receive up to R$3,400.00;

From R$15,000.01 to R$20,000 = 10% of the value and an additional R$1,900: Workers receive up to R$3,900.00;

Over BRL 20 thousand = 5% of the value and an additional BRL 2,900: Workers receive up to BRL 3,900.00.

Migration must be reported

To join the FGTS birthday withdrawal modality, the worker must inform Caixa Econômica of the desire to receive the amounts annually through the FGTS application. However, for receipt in the same year, registration must be made by the last day of the worker’s birthday month. If this is your case, don’t waste any more time!