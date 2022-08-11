FIFA to bring forward the start of the World Cup at the request of Qatar

The Qatar World Cup will be brought forward by one day – instead of November 21, the World Cup will start on November 20 (a Sunday). The change will make the event last a total of 29 days.

According to the specialized media, the change took place to meet a request from the host country, Qatar, to open the World Cup with its team facing Ecuador. The change would give more visibility to the event.

FIFA (the organization that organizes the World Cup), also according to press vehicles specialized in sports coverage, would have internally accepted the request of the organizing country and, in the coming days, should make an official announcement about the change.

In the table already released, the host team will debut in the third game, on the 21st, with the opening of the Cup taking place in the match between Senegal and Holland, at 7 am (Brasilia time), at Al Thumama Stadium. These two teams are in group A, the same as Qatar and Ecuador.

The change does not change the debut of Brazil, which will face Serbia, on November 24th. The World Cup final is scheduled to take place on December 18 at Lusail Stadium.

Plan your spending

Download a financial control worksheet for free to monitor your monthly expenses and track the evolution of your budget throughout the year:

related