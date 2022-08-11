FII investors ignore risk by looking only at dividends, says BRCO11 manager, the most recommended for a year

For a year, Bresco Logística (BRCO11) is almost a consensus in the market. In August, for the 12th consecutive month, the FII was the most cited in a compilation carried out by the InfoMoney of the recommended portfolios of real estate funds by ten brokerages – the portfolio was included in the suggested list of eight of them.

But despite its popularity, the appreciation of the fund’s shares is far from exciting. BRCO11 shares are currently traded at the same level as in 2019, the year in which the portfolio debuted on B3 with its IPO (initial public offering). Dividends – below the average of market peers – also raise questions among investors.

For Rafael Fonseca, manager of Bresco Logística, the quality of the portfolio – made up of 11 properties located in six states – helps to understand the preference among analysts. He responds to critics of the pricing of shares and earnings with an equation, apparently unattainable: “They want the fund to be good, of quality, with low credit risk and to pay the same dividend as funds that have a lot of risk linked to a return higher”, he provokes.

In Fonseca’s view, the end of the cycle of high interest rates will be a trigger for the portfolio’s appreciation. “The Selic rate doesn’t even need to drop”, says the manager, who is also a partner at Grupo Bresco, a platform that has been operating in the logistics segment since 2011.

In the second half of 2022, the high-end logistics sector received 810 thousand square meters of new warehouses, well above the 157 thousand square meters registered in the first quarter of the year. By the end of the year, the delivery of another 2 million square meters to the national stock is planned.

For some, the glut of new warehouses can hurt industry funds. But the numbers do not scare Fonseca, who rules out the risk of an oversupply driving down rental prices. “Many projects that were being studied are no longer standing, they are no longer viable,” he says. Check out excerpts from the interview below:

InfoMoney: Bresco Logística has been the most recommended FII for a year. What explains this, in your view?

Rafael Fonseca: We only know how to do that. We do not have a mall, office or receivables fund. Logistics is the specialty of this team of 40 people who work in each part of the property management process. I think it starts a little from there that we have a fund that is so recognized and appreciated by analysts.

The recurrence of the recommendations is also due to the fact that the fund has properties in an excellent location, close to major consumption centers and with a very efficient construction profile, both in terms of storage and cost.

IM: This recognition has not been accompanied by the appreciation of quotas. Because?

Fonseca: The market still needs to evolve in this direction. In general, investors – especially individuals – end up looking at who has the highest dividend return (dividend yield). Nobody sees what’s inside the bottom.

Sometimes the investor is buying a dividend yield high, but he’s also taking on a lot more risk. When the contract expires or in the event of a review of the bond, the fund [mais arriscado] will suffer from a devaluation. This does not happen with Bresco, which maintains lease values ​​at healthy levels and in line with the market.

IM: The increase in the Selic rate, currently at 13.75% per year, traditionally encourages the migration of investors from variable income to fixed income, which becomes more profitable. It is also a point that can harm the quotes of FIIs. In your opinion, is the monetary tightening over?

Fonseca: The monetary tightening dynamics has been made on top of a different inflation, it is not the conventional price increase. There was a break in the production chain during the Covid-19 pandemic, and then we had the war in Ukraine. All this puts a lot of uncertainty about the pace of inflation accommodation.

We hope that inflation can quickly subside, but we know that it is a big challenge for the whole world. In Brazil, the positive side is that we are apparently close to the end of this cycle, and this is very favorable. Once we reach the peak of monetary tightening, that is, a sign that interest rates will not rise further, we will have much more favorable dynamics.

IM: Can the end of the bullish cycle be seen as an immediate trigger for the appreciation of risk assets, such as FIIs?

Fonseca: Our share today is around R$100, the same price as the IPO. The paper is at this level precisely because the Selic jumped from 2% to 13.75% per year in less than two years. If it were not for this factor, we would have a much more valued share.

I think we are starting to enter a positive phase with the increase in the perception that the monetary tightening is nearing an end. The rate doesn’t even need to fall, but the fact that it doesn’t increase anymore allows the long-term investor to start anticipating and taking more risk. And that will make our quota appreciate.

Anyone who can anticipate the future drop in interest rates will be able to make good investments, taking advantage of many assets that are currently out of date.

IM: Some people also complain about the dividends distributed by Bresco Logística. Is there any expectation of an increase in income?

Fonseca: The problem is not just looking at the dividend, the issue is not differentiating the quality of the portfolio, which represents less risk of having bad news that will affect the investor’s equity. The risk premium charged for an Itaú bond, for example, will be lower than that of a newly created company. And that small investors fail to understand. They want the fund to be good, of quality, with low credit risk and to pay the same dividend as the fund that has a lot of risk linked to a higher return.

Today we have a dividend yield annualized rate of 7.8% and the market, on average, is paying a little over 8%. In our view, it is a very small difference compared to the quality and safety that our portfolio represents. But that doesn’t mean our dividend has to fall. It means that our share should appreciate.

We have increased our dividend by 20% since the fund’s creation and this will continue to happen. We believe there will be a significant increase in rent in the coming semesters and our portfolio will capture the increase and generate differentiated returns for investors.

IM: In practice, what are the main differences between Bresco and other logistics FIIs?

Fonseca: Currently, 70% of the logistics condominiums in Bresco’s portfolio are of the Last Mile [imóveis a poucos quilômetros dos grandes centros], a profile that has been very fashionable since the beginning of the pandemic. During the pandemic, the need for warehouses near cities like São Paulo became evident.

Having a good portfolio, we were able to attract good tenants, which raise the credit quality of the portfolio, a dynamic that should reflect in a demand for lower profitability by the investor.

These are the differences that Bresco has to other funds and the analysts who follow the market recognize and end up disclosing this in compilations such as that of InfoMoney.

IM: In relation to the logistics sector, could you elaborate more on the expectation for the increase in the price of leases and, consequently, the increase in dividends from the FIIs in the segment?

Fonseca: Logistics real estate prices dropped 40% in 2016 and, from that time on, vacancy in the sector rose, reaching almost 30% in São Paulo [referência para o segmento]. Today, in the state, unemployment is close to 10%, an equilibrium level for the market.

A percentage below 8% gives a lot of strength to the owner, who can raise the lease a lot. With a vacancy rate above 12%, the tenant gains strength and manages to keep prices stable.

Today, there are contracts with prices identical to those seen ten years ago. As demand grows more than supply – and I believe this will happen in the next few years – you will have a much more favorable environment for increasing leases.

IM: Some market participants have a less optimistic view and have turned on a yellow light for the possibility of an oversupply in the logistics sector. Do you consider this risk?

Fonseca: The yellow light is always on at Bresco and our team looks at this possibility every day. In fact, people have started talking more about a possible oversupply in the industry and it’s really worth the worry. However, we believe that many projects planned for 2023 will remain on paper and this will greatly reduce and control this risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, you have had a loss of attractiveness from other real estate segments – such as office and shopping – and the logistics sector has grown because much of what was sold in other channels was sold through e-commerce, which demanded more warehouses. With fewer alternatives, all real estate investors have turned to the logistics industry.

I think that, today, the risk of oversupply has decreased compared to last year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cost of a logistics warehouse has more than doubled and rental values ​​have not even closely followed the movement. During this period, the cost of money [taxa Selic] also rose from 2% to [quase] 14% per year.

All the investment you currently make, in addition to being double the resource, you will have to monetize much more than in the past, and rent still doesn’t allow that. This dynamic ends up generating fear in many people and many projects that were being studied are no longer standing, they are no longer viable.

IM: Regarding the portfolio, Bresco continues with 100% occupancy, but we have noticed some changes in recent months.

Fonseca: The portfolio is undergoing some changes because we had contracts expiry or renewal. In some cases, there was the departure of tenants whose negotiation was not favorable to us. In other cases, we had automatic renewals. But in these renewal periods, it is natural that you will have tenant changes.

IM: Grupo Pão de Açúcar signaled to leave the GPA property, in São Paulo, members of the Bresco Logística portfolio, after an increase in the lease value. Has there been any progress on the case?

Fonseca: The contract was renewed automatically [como previa o vínculo] for another five years and the lease amount was adjusted to the market price, which represented an increase of 30%, signaling the lag in our leases. The tenant was upset and threatened to move out, but we still don’t know if he will leave the property. We were not formally notified.

