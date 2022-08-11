film review with Lázaro Ramos and Paolla Oliveira

It is difficult to find a production that can reach many audiences through a single theme, especially when the subject can be a taboo in the lives of so many of them. Perhaps this is the main asset of Daddy is Pop, which addresses the nuances of fatherhood in a delicate and profound text. Directed by Caito Ortizthe film moves between the most varied paternal relationships, from cases of more owl fathers to those who abandoned their child even before birth or those who left too soon.

Freely inspired by the homonymous book by Marcos Piangersthe dramatic comedy tells the story of Tom (Lázaro Ramos), a systems developer whose life changes when he becomes a first-time parent. Next to the woman Elisa (Paola Oliveira), Tom must learn to take care of his newborn daughter while trying to maintain the relationship and deal with the trauma of being abandoned by his father. Not knowing how to act with his first daughter, he seeks help from a friend, a neglectful father, while Elisa takes care of both her own daughter and the doorman’s son, who lost his wife in childbirth.

Daddy’s focus is Pop on Tom, which understandably comes from Piangers’ first-person account, tries to broaden its relevance by circling to other points in family relationships. The son of a single mother, the character had no paternal references; Elisa, a lawyer, grew up in a home with overprotective parents. Parental abandonment is a theme that runs through the film, and when Lázaro Ramos’ character is haunted by this trauma, he seeks refuge in drinking. With each act, the film presents a new problem, in an attempt to offer a plurality that dialogues with more spectators.

Both text and direction are sensitive to these elements and translate the complex and thorny themes with affectionate language. Daddy is Pop turns cinema into a cozy conversation circle, more focused on voicing obvious questions than jumping to conclusions, like “am I being a good father?” and “Did my father’s absence affect me?” to “how difficult was it for my mother to raise me alone?”. The adaptation, in this sense, preserves the spirit of motivational guide of Piangers’ bestseller.

The film resorts at various times to quick solutions that could be better worked out, but it makes up for it with the dynamics between the protagonists. In addition to Lázaro Ramos and Paolla Oliveira, Elisa Lucinda, Leandro Ramos and Dada Rabbit stand out as the couple’s supporting characters.

Designed to thrill, Daddy is Pop makes direct and immediate communication its main project. The film delves into what it imagines to be the desires of its target audience, talking about affection and protection in an inspirational way. It may not have the same effect on children, but the film retains the humor of the book and strives to ensure good entertainment for children, making the family movie experience more complete.