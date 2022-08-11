Find out what pro-democracy acts will look like in SP this Thursday – 08/10/2022 – Poder

The readings of letters in defense of democracy this Thursday (11) at the USP Law School, in downtown São Paulo, gained support from different civil society organizations, which took advantage of the wide adhesion to the manifestos to organize their own acts in favor of the smoothness of the Brazilian electoral process.

Demonstrations are scheduled in all 26 Brazilian states plus the Federal District. In the city of São Paulo alone, at least three marches are planned throughout the day.

In a note, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat informed that the number of military police officers in the central region of the capital will be reinforced.

In addition to the act at the Largo São Francisco Law School, a demonstration organized by the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil), it is scheduled to start at 9 am and should travel between the entity’s headquarters, in the Bela Vista neighborhood, and Largo de San Francisco. Approximately 1,000 people are expected on the march.

Another demonstration organized by Umes (Municipal Union of Secondary Students) is scheduled for 8:30 am in the open space of the Masp (Museum of Art of São Paulo), on Avenida Paulista. Protesters also owe a march towards law school.

In the afternoon, after reading the manifestos, union and popular movements will gather at Masp (Museu de Artes de São Paulo) from 17:00 onwards and will march towards Praça do Ciclista, also on Avenida Paulista.

The act for reading the pro-democracy letters is scheduled to start at 9:30 am, at the USP Law School.

The manifesto articulated by Fiesp together with trade union centrals and other sectors of civil society, published last week, will be the first to be read this Thursday, after brief speeches. The reading will be done in the Noble Hall of the college.

Then, at 11:30 am, the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law” will be read, conceived by former students from Largo de São Francisco.

The reading of the manifesto, which already has more than 870,000 signatures, will be done at Pátio das Arcadas, the same place where Professor Goffredo da Silva Telles Jr. (1915-2009) read the “Letter to Brazilians” in 1977, a historic landmark of democratic resistance in Brazil.

Also in the Pátio das Arcadas, some of the signatories of the 1977 “Letter to Brazilians” will be honored. Among the confirmed names are those of the former Minister of Justice José Gregori and the jurist José Afonso da Silva.

The ceremony will have two black women among the speakers: the president of UNE (National Union of Students), Bruna Brelaz, 27, and the president of the Academic Center XI de Agosto, Manuela de Morais Ramos, 19.

Organizers are still working on the idea of ​​showing a video published this Wednesday (10) in which artists read the manifesto for democracy. Actress Fernanda Montenegro, singers Anitta, Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia, Gal Costa, Chico Buarque, among other personalities, appear in the material.

Access to the act at the USP Law School will be restricted. With the approximately 200 people who will work at the event, approximately 1,400 people will be inside the college’s premises during the reading of the manifestos. Only guests will be able to enter.

Outside, people will be able to follow the reading of the letter on screens that will be installed in Largo de São Francisco. Altogether, 5,000 to 8,000 people are expected inside and around the institution, according to the director of the USP Law School, Celso Campilongo.

Students from dozens of law schools across the country will read the manifesto at the same time as they read the manifesto at USP.

Reading pro-democracy manifestos



Where: USP Law School (Largo de São Francisco, 95, downtown SP)

The act must start at 9:30 am and is scheduled to end at 1 pm

Great Hall

9:30 am – Reading of the manifesto articulated by Fiesp together with trade union centrals and other sectors of civil society after a brief opening speech

Courtyard of Arcades

11:30 am – Reading of the “Letter to Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”,

security scheme

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat informed that the number of military police officers in the central region of the capital will be reinforced during the event.

Only guests will be able to follow the readings of the letters in the internal premises of the college. They will have to go through metal detectors

Other manifestations

Sao Paulo



8:30 amMunicipal Union of Secondary Students (Umes) marked a concentration in the free span of Masp, on Av. Paulista. Protesters should march towards law school

9 amA march organized by the OAB should travel between its headquarters, in Bela Vista, and Largo de São Francisco

5 pmPopular and union movements will occupy Masp and should walk towards Praça do Ciclista, also on Av. Paulista

Brazil

Demonstrations are scheduled in all 26 states and DF