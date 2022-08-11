Find out who Brenda Pavanelli is, named as Neymar Jr’s new affair

The name of Neymar Jr. is in the spotlight and, as usual, it’s not because of his football performance. According to the newspaper Extra, the football player and Bruna Biancardi are no longer together due to an alleged betrayal of the player.

According to the publication, the player already has a new affair. This is the influencer Brenda Pavanelli, who enjoyed Paris in the last few days in the company of friends and was at Neymar’s house, according to Extra.

Brenda Pavanelli is a digital influencerPlayback / Instagram

The brunette is pointed out as Neymar Jr’s new affairPlayback / Instagram

She often posts pictures of traveling around the world on her Instagram.Playback / Instagram

Brenda’s beauty catches the eyePlayback / Instagram

Brenda was in Paris. According to rumors, she stayed at Neymar’s housePlayback / Instagram

Brenda Pavanelli collects followers on InstagramPlayback / Instagram

Brenda lives in São Paulo and has over 90,000 followers on Instagram. Some netizens even compared the influencer with Bruna Marquezine, Neymar Jr’s ex-girlfriend.

Understand the supposed termination

The player decided to send a message to the “talkers” after rumors that he would have broken up with influencer Bruna Biancardi. On the morning of this Wednesday (10/8), he appeared full of debauchery on his Instagram.

“Ha, ha, ha. Laugh, laugh, laugh. Talkers on duty… talker gets sick, huh? Careful, Dad,” he snapped, laughing.

According to the newspaper Extra, the romance would have come to an end after the influencer discovered an alleged betrayal on the part of the baller. The website also points out that he would have kissed a woman at a party where his girlfriend was.

