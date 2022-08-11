Find out who is Brenda Pavanelli, influencer named as Neymar’s new affair | celebrities



Brenda Pavanelli is singled out as Neymar’s new affair

Published 08/10/2022 11:56 | Updated 08/10/2022 11:59

Rio – The digital influencer Brenda Pavanelli, 25, is being pointed out as the pivot of the end of the relationship between football player Neymar, 30, and Bruna Biancardi, 27. The ace and Bruna, however, have not yet commented on the rumors. But, netizens have noticed that they no longer post pictures together and no longer wear the engagement ring.

But who is Brenda Pavanelli, supposed pivot of the breakup? Brenda is an entrepreneur and digital influencer. She lives in São Paulo and has more than 95,000 followers on social media. She was recently in Paris, France, where the player lives. On social networks, netizens have already made comparisons between her and Bruna Marquezine, who had a yo-yo relationship with the player.

“The Bruna Marquezine replicas started to appear,” said one person on Brenda’s Instagram. “Neymar never disappoints,” said another follower. “This girl is very beautiful and stylish, like Bruna Marquezine. Congratulations Neymar, you got it right this time, Marquezine style”, said another person.