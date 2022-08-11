Find out why CNN Brasil employees are panicking

support the 247

247 – CNN Brasil started this Thursday (11th) by laying off workers. The Rio de Janeiro branch sent nine people away, including reporters, producers and even secretaries. The report from the portal Na Telinha also found that new disconnections are expected to occur in the afternoon shift.

According to sources heard by the report, after the cuts, only one person was working in the production of the broadcaster CNN Rio earlier this morning. This fact draws attention as it is on the eve of the elections, a period in which it naturally requires a more robust team due to the increase in demand and content. To those fired, CNN Brasil claims that the channel is undergoing a restructuring. Internally, the atmosphere is tense.

The report found that the board believes that the Rio branch was oversized and that the news is centralized in São Paulo and Brasília. The broadcaster’s strategy, therefore, also aims to make CNN Brasil start to operate in the blue in 2023.

