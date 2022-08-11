First case of monkeypox confirmed in Maranhão



SÃO LUÍS – The Secretary of State for Health (SES) confirmed, at the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (10), the first positive case of monkeypox (Monkeypox) in Maranhão.

According to SES, the confirmed positive case is a 42-year-old man, resident in São Luís, with comorbidities and no travel history.

Also according to SES, the patient is still accompanied by the team of Hospital Dr. Carlos Macieira and his clinical condition remains stable.

The Centers for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) State and Municipal continue to monitor the case.

understand the case

The patient was initially admitted to the Djalma Marque Municipal Hospital (Socorrão I), in São Luís, last Friday (5), with muscle weakness, pain, fever and pustular lesions. The man was transferred on Saturday (6) to Hospital Dr. Carlos Macieira, where he was hospitalized and underwent tests to confirm the disease.

discarded cases

In Maranhão, three suspected cases of monkeypox have already been ruled out by the SES. The first case took place in São Luís, when a five-year-old child appeared with symptoms of the disease, after an assessment by the Ministry of Health (MS), through the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs).

The second suspected case was a 30-year-old man who had symptoms corresponding to the disease. SES dismissed the case on June 17.

The third suspected case took place in the municipality of Balsas and involved a 38-year-old patient, who sought medical help on June 17, after showing symptoms of the disease and not meeting the epidemiological criteria.

Symptoms

Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the virus monkeypox, which causes smallpox-like symptoms. It starts with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

A rash usually develops one to three days after the fever starts, first appearing on the face and spreading to other parts of the body, including the hands and feet.

In some cases it can be fatal, although it is typically milder than smallpox. The disease is transmitted to people by various wild animals such as rodents and primates, but it can also be transmitted between people after direct or indirect contact.

Vaccine

The first doses of the vaccine against monkeypox destined for Brazil should arrive in September, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Daniel Pereira, and the secretary of Health Surveillance of the ministry, Arnaldo Medeiros, recently informed. About 20 thousand doses will land in the country in September; and 30 thousand in October.

Only healthcare professionals who handle samples collected from patients and people who have had direct contact with patients will be vaccinated. The vaccination schedule will be done in two doses, with an interval of 30 days between them.

The acquisition will be made through an agreement with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) because the Danish company that produces the non-replicating vaccine does not have an office in Brazil nor does it intend to open representation in the country. “There is a request from PAHO for the acquisition of 100,000 doses of vaccines for the Americas. Of these 100,000 doses, 50,000 will be purchased by the Ministry of Health”, detailed Medeiros.

