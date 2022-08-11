Flamengo hasn’t lost in 19 home games in Libertadores; see the record holders – 08/10/2022

Flamengo beat Corinthians 1-0 this Tuesday (9) and secured their passage to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 undefeated. Just like in the last edition. With the result, the rubro-negro now has 10 games without defeat in the current edition.

Taking only the games as home team, Flamengo already has 19 matches without defeat in the South American tournament, in its longest streak at home. His last defeat at Maracanã or as home team was in the first phase of the 2019 Libertadores, 0 x 1 against Peñarol, on April 4, still under the command of coach Abel Braga. Since then, there have been 3 draws and 16 victories, 8 of which in the last 8 matches.

Very well as home team, Flamengo still has an unbeaten record as a visitor of 12 games, the second largest in the history of the competition, since 1960, behind only Palmeiras, which comes with its incredible streak of 20 matches without defeat away from home.

Adding home, away and neutral matches, Flamengo has lost just 1 of their last 28 matches for Libertadores. That only setback was for Palmeiras, in the 2021 final, in Montevideo.

Among Brazilian clubs, Flamengo currently has the 10th biggest unbeaten series as home team in Libertadores, with its 19 games without defeat. Palmeiras, which went 34 games without defeat at home between 1979 and 2005, is the record holder. If they don’t lose their home game in the semifinals, Fla can jump to the 5th position on this list.

The general record in Libertadores, since 1960, belongs to Boca Juniors, with 37 games between 1996 and 1991. In the ongoing sequences, Flamengo leads with 19 games, followed by Peñarol-URU (13), Boca Juniors-ARG and Deportivo Cali-COL (10 each). See the record holders:

Most games without defeat as home team in Libertadores history (1960-2022):

39 – Boca Juniors-ARG (1966-1991)

34 – Palmeiras (1979-2005)

31 – Boca Juniors-ARG (2003-2009)

30 – River Plate-ARG (1996-2000)

30 – São Paulo (1987-2006)

28 – Guaraní-PAR (1967-2001)

27 – Cerro Porteño-PAR (1985-1993)

26 – Catholic University-CHI (1988-1997)

26 – Guild (1997-2007)

25 – Deportivo Cali-COL (1970-1981)

24 – America de Cali-COL (1980-1986)

24 – America de Cali-COL (1987-1992)

24 – Students-ARG (2006-2011)

24 – Santos (2007-2012)

23 – Bolivar-BOL (1988-1994)

22 – Colo-Colo-CHI (1990-1997)

22 – Independiente del Valle-EQU (2014-2021)

21 – Once Caldas-COL (1999-2010)

20 – America-MEX (1998-2007)

20 – Atlético-MG (1978-2014)

20 – Corinthians (2010-2015)

20 – International (2012-2020)

20 – International (2006-2011)

20 – Cruise (1997-2008)

20 – University of Chile-CHI (1972-2000)

19 – The Strongest-BOL (2013-2018)

19 – Rosario Central-ARG (1981-2004)

19 – El Nacional-EQU (1993-2005)

19 – Independiente-ARG (1968-1976)

19 – Flamengo (2019-2022)

