Flamengo is condemned by the STJD and punishment takes Braz by surprise and reverberates on the web

Flamengo was judged this Wednesday (10) by the Superior Court of Sports Justice and was fined in BRL 17 thousand for facts that occurred in the confrontation before the Atlético-MG, played at Maracanã. In contrast, the Rubro-Negra team was acquitted for the confusions that occurred outside the stadium. Among the arguments used by the Dearest is that security outside the Maracanã is the responsibility of the Military police.

At the time, stoning and disorder were recorded on the roads that give access to the stadium. the defense of carioca club also claimed that what caused the smoke at the beginning of the match were jets of organization of security guards from Maracanã, and not the use of flares by the Flamengo fans. Severiano BragaCEO of Maracanã and Manager of Stadium Operations Flamengotestified that the police barrier was breached during the confusion of fans who were located in front of the Indian Museum.

Because of this, fans had to run and ended up forcing the bars that gave access to the stadium. The professional also highlighted that during the administration of the clubs in Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo and Fluminense, which is now three years old, this was the first occurrence of the problem. O Flamengo was denounced for several infractions, among them the throwing of objects in the field, delay in the beginning of the match for use of flags, stoning of the bus of the roosterin addition to the invasion of fans into the stadium.

With these infractions, the penalty initially foreseen could reach up to BRL 100 thousand, in addition to the loss of control of the field or the interdiction of the stadium. O STJD will still judge Gabigol and Arrascaeta who were denounced by the Atletico-PR for entries on opponents in a match valid for the Brazil’s Cup.