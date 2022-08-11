Flamengo meets the first of the three main sports goals of the year

In full evolution in recent months, under the command of Dorival Júnior, Flamengo has just fulfilled the first of three sports goals set for the season: reaching the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. Now, there are the goals involving the Copa do Brasil and the Brasileirão, for a successful end of the year – and on schedule.

In the season budget, in addition to the Libertadores semifinals, Flamengo projected to reach the same stage of the Copa do Brasil. The team is in the quarterfinals and faces Athletico-PR, on the 17th, in Curitiba. In the Brazilian Championship, the goal established by the club was to finish, at least, in the second position of the table.

In addition to the sporting issue, the goals have a direct impact on the club’s finances, which projected revenues in 2022 in the region of R$ 847 million.

This amount, however, must be exceeded, since, in the first half, Flamengo raised R$ 437.7 million, according to the balance sheet.

HOW MUCH HAS FLAMENGO ALREADY EARNED BY AWARDS?

Liberators: Upon reaching the semifinals of the Cup, Flamengo has already secured US$7.55 million – around R$38.5 million, according to the current quotation. If it advances to the decision, the club will receive another 6 million dollars or another 16 million dollars, amounts paid to the vice and champion of the Cup, respectively.

The prizes paid by CONMEBOL at each phase of the Libertadores:

Group stage: 3 million dollars

Eighth finals: 1.05 million dollars

Quarterfinals: 1.5 million dollars

Semifinal: 2 million dollars

Vice: 6 million dollars

Champion: 16 million dollars

Brazil’s Cup: After eliminating Altos-PI and Atlético-MG, Flamengo is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. For the previous phases, Rubro-Negro has already received R$ 8.8 million from CBF. If it advances to the semifinals, it will guarantee another R$ 8 million. The definition of the confrontation with Athletico will be on the 17th, in Curitiba, after the 0-0 in Rio de Janeiro.

The prizes paid by the CBF at each stage of the Copa do Brasil:

Third phase: BRL 1.9 million

Eighth finals: BRL 3 million

Quarterfinals: BRL 3.9 million

Semifinal: BRL 8 million

Vice: BRL 25 million

Champion: BRL 60 million

Brazilian: After 21 rounds, Flamengo has 36 points and is in fifth position in the Brazilian Championship, behind Palmeiras (45), Corinthians (39), Fluminense (38) and Athletico (37). The prizes are paid by the CBF at the end of the 38 rounds, on November 13th.

The prizes paid by the CBF per position in the Brasileirão*:

1st place: BRL 33 million

2nd place: BRL 31.3 million

3rd place: BRL 29.7 million

4th place: BRL 28 million

5th place: BRL 26.4 million

*Values ​​referring to the 2021 edition. CBF – which distributes prizes from 1st to 16th place in the Series A – did not confirm the 2022 values.