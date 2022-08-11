Flamengo sends Gabriel Batista’s departure to Santa Clara, from Portugal | football

Flamengo has advanced negotiations for the sale of Gabriel Batista to Santa Clara, from Portugal. The goalkeeper is currently at Sampaio Corrêa, but the free loan has an immediate release clause if requested by Cariocas.

Revealed by Flamengo in 2017, Gabriel was loaned to the Maranhão club earlier this season after not being part of Paulo Sousa’s plans. For Sampaio Corrêa, there are 12 games, eight in Series B.

Gabriel has a contract with Flamengo until the end of 2022 and is free to sign a pre-contract with another club. With Santa Clara’s interest, Rubro-Negro understands that it is the possibility of still generating revenue with the goalkeeper. The agreement made with the Portuguese provides for the maintenance of a percentage of economic rights between 20 and 30% shared with Audax.

For Flamengo, Gabriel played 27 games among the professionals and was a starter for Rogério Ceni in winning the 2021 Carioca title.

