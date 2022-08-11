Former referees analyze Scarpa’s expulsion

Palmeiras’ dramatic classification for the Libertadores semifinal, in a duel against Atlético-MG that ended in penalties after a goalless draw in normal time, was marked by two expulsions of players from the São Paulo team.

Still in the 1st half, Danilo received a red card after a hard and sole tackle on Zaracho — Wilmar Roldán, Colombian referee of the duel held at Allianz Parque, had given the yellow card to the palmeirense, but changed his decision after analysis in the VAR booth.

The bid was little contested among Palmeiras players, and the midfielder himself even apologized to the opponent as soon as he committed the foul.

In the 36th minute of the 2nd stage, however, Gustavo Scarpa also left the field early. The palmeirense, after a clash with Jair still in the midfield, hit the cleats on Allan’s heel when trying to hit the ball. Roldán applied the red straight to the midfielder.

For former referee Guilherme Ceretta, the Colombian acted correctly when expelling Scarpa. He explained that the player gained an advantage after contacting Jair and, by using it, he recklessly hit his rival.

“The referee was perfect. Scarpa was fouled and gained the advantage, but in the sequence of the dispute, he made a foul for a red card”, he said in an interview with UOL Esporte.

Emídio Marques de Mesquita, famous in the whistle world between the 1970s and 1980s, corroborated the decision taken on the field.

“The bid is for expulsion, yes. The referee was correct in the three expulsions”, he said, also highlighting the red card given to assistant Vitor Castanheira at the end of the game – the Portuguese from Palmeiras revolted with Roldán and invaded the pitch at the end of the 90 minutes.

During the “ESPN” broadcast, Carlos Eugênio Simon agreed with the expulsion, but pointed out a delay by Wilmar Roldán in the bid. “The referee took a long time to whistle. Scarpa kicks the ball and leaves his foot on the ankle. The foul happened. He takes a long time to whistle. Scarpa goes to tackle and kicks the ball. Then he leaves his foot and hits the ankle of the Severe brusque game, Scarpa was well sent off, also in the referee’s face”.

Abel Ferreira criticizes Scarpa’s expulsion

Coach Abel Ferreira analyzed the two expulsions in his post-match press conference. The Portuguese said he agreed with the red card for Danilo, but complained about an unmarked foul in favor of Palmeiras before the move that resulted in Gustavo Scarpa being sent off.

“The first sending-off is fair, I know Danilo, I know he’s not aggressive and mean, but it’s fair. The second, if we look at the beginning what happened, there is a foul before, I even thought that after the whistle I couldn’t send-off , but I was wrong. Scarpa only does what he does because he has a pull. But the referee sends him, like when the game ended the way it ended. He was very upset. We have to be competent in what we do. He sent off, left organize to hit and it’s over. I told the fourth official. It only created confusion for him. But that’s all I have to say.”