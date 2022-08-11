Forward Pedro Rocha is Fortaleza’s new reinforcement for the 2022 season | strength

Fortaleza announced the signing of striker Pedro Rocha. The announcement was made this Thursday morning (11) on the club’s social media. The player terminated with Spartak Moscow and definitively arrives at Leão. He was at Athletico-PR and has stints at clubs like Flamengo and Grêmio.

The Leão acquired 20% of the athlete’s economic rights, who arrives with a contract until the end of 2023 with an option to renew for another year.

The Hurricane had already signaled that it would not exercise the athlete’s purchase option with the Russian team. The purchase price was fixed at 5.5 million euros (R$ 29.1 million, at the current price), if he played in 60% of the matches in all competitions. Spartak did not give up receiving for the striker’s departure, as they invested in his hiring.

The striker has not been on the field since July 12, against Bahia, for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

1 of 2 Pedro Rocha is the new player for Fortaleza — Photo: Jhony Pinho/AGIF Pedro Rocha is the new player of Fortaleza — Photo: Jhony Pinho/AGIF

In Hurricane, Pedro Rocha has accumulated 45 games in the last two seasons, having scored eight goals and distributed six assists. In the current season, he made only 16 games and two goals. The player accumulates titles in the Copa Sudamericana with Athletico-PR (2021), Brasileirão with Flamengo (2020) and Copa do Brasil (2016) and Libertadores (2017) with Grêmio.

In addition to Pedro Rocha, Fortaleza had already announced Thiago Galhardo, Lucas Sasha, Brítez, Otero, Fabrício Baiano and Luan Polli.