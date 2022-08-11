France leads with 29%; Janaina and Pontes draw

A face-to-face survey by Quaest Consultoria, contracted by Genial Investimentos and released today, points out that former governor Márcio França (PSB) leads for the Senate for the state of São Paulo, with 29% of voting intentions. Former minister Marcos Pontes (PL) and state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PRTB) appear with 12% and 10%, respectively, technically tying for second place within the margin of error, which is 2.4 percentage points more or less. for less.

This is information from the stimulated scenario, when voters receive a list of candidates. The survey presented today cannot be compared with the previous survey, from July, because it has different names. Before, names like Paulo Skaf (Republicans), Carla Zambelli (PL) and Milton Leite (União Brasil). In addition, Marcos Pontes and Cristiane Brasil (PTB) have now been included, who gave up the vacancy on August 6th to support Marcos Pontes.

The survey interviewed 2,000 people in person between the 5th and 8th of August. The confidence index, according to the institute, is 95%. The survey was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number SP-02135/2022 and cost BRL 131,100.00.

Check out the tested scenarios:

Scenario 1 – Stimulated

Márcio França (PSB): 29%

Marcos Pontes (PL): 12%

Janaina Paschoal (PRTB): 10%

Cristiane Brazil (PTB): 3%

Aldo Rebelo (PDT): 3%

Heni Ozi Cukier (We can): 3%

Edson Aparecido (MDB): 1%

Ricardo Mellão (New): 1%

Tito Bellini (PCB): 0%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 21%

Undecided: 16%

Scenario 2 – Spontaneous

In the spontaneous scenario, France appears with 2%. On the other hand, presenter José Luiz Datena (PSC), who withdrew from the race in July, when he was leading the Senate race, was mentioned by voters, but did not score.

Márcio França (PSB): 2%

Datena (PSC): 0%

Others: 0%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 2%

Undecided: 94%

about the institute

Quaest is a research institute based in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the company carried out electoral surveys only in Minas Gerais. Today, it carries out surveys on voting intentions for president. The institute has a partnership with Genial Investimentos, which finances surveys about the 2022 presidential race. The surveys are carried out with face-to-face interviews.