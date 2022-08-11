Furlan’s former health secretary has a pickup truck seized by the PF – SelesNafes.com

Per SEAL NAFES

The former secretary of Health of the Furlan administration, Karlene Lamberg, was one of the targets of the search and seizure warrants carried out by the Federal Police, on the morning of this Wednesday (11), in the second phase of Operation Carburante. The Federal Police investigates a scheme that diverted R$ 1 million from the fight against the covid-19 pandemic. Investigations began in 2021.

According to the PF, occupants of trusted positions at Semsa associated with a councilor and a gas station businessman would have defrauded travel and fuel expenses to justify the use of the money.

According to investigations, the money was used to fuel private cars and even buy a R$300,000 pickup truck.

In the first phase of the operation, in December 2021, the PF even asked for the preventive detention of the then Health Secretary Karlene Lamberg, but the request was denied by the justice. She was exonerated, but ended up being appointed to another sector of the prefecture by Mayor Dr Furlan.

Today, she and councilor Daniel Theodoro (Psol), who is on leave from the mandate, but is running for the post of federal deputy, were the targets of search warrants.

In an interview in the morning, delegate Matheus Calabresi explained that the investigations began in 2021, and that former secretary Karlene Lamberg had a pickup truck seized during today’s operation.

The seizure of the car and the execution of the warrant at the house of the former secretary of health of management Furlan contradicts the note released by PMM, which states that the deviations occurred during the Clécio Luís administration.

The ex-mayor’s advice also released a note stating that the crimes investigated took place in 2021, already in the Furlan administration, and recalled that one of the property seizure warrants targeted her pickup.