Futures Ibovespa accelerates high after lower-than-expected US inflation data; dollar and interest fall

The Ibovespa futures accelerated gains this Thursday (11), in line with the pre-market in New York, after producer inflation (PPI) in the US retreated 0.5% in July compared to June. In the 12-month period, the PPI decelerated to 9.8%. The result was much better than expected by the market, as the Refinitiv consensus projected a monthly increase of 0.2% and an annual increase of 10.4%.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian spot index had reached 110,235 points, the highest level since the beginning of June.

At 9:52 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in August was up 1.11%, at 111,740 points.

The commercial dollar, on the other hand, had a drop of 0.33%, at R$ 5.068 in the purchase and R$ 5.069 in the sale. The dollar futures for August was down 0.45%, at R$5.102.

Futures interest also operates in the red: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.02 pp, at 13.70%; DIF25, -0.02 pp to 11.88%; DIF27, -0.03 pp, at 11.69%; and DIF29, -0.01 pp, at 11.92%.

In Brazil, the June services survey showed growth of 0.7% in June, above forecasts of 0.5%. In comparison with June 2021, without seasonal adjustment, the increase is 6.3% (the 16th consecutive positive rate).

On Wall Street, the main indexes operate higher this Thursday after a strong rise the day before, when consumer inflation rose 8.5% in the accumulated in 12 months, a deceleration compared to June (+9.1%). . The data came better than expected by the market, as the consensus was for an increase of 8.7% in the year, according to Refinitiv.

However, during yesterday’s session, central bank officials left no doubt that they will continue to tighten monetary policy until pressures on prices are fully abated, despite the lesser pressure on inflation in the United States having opened the door to the Federal Reserve moderate the pace of upcoming interest rate hikes.

The Fed is “far, far from declaring victory” over inflation, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Chair Neel Kashkari told the Aspen Ideas Conference, despite the “welcome” news in the consumer price index report. Kashkari said he hasn’t “seen anything that changes” the need to raise the Fed’s base rate to 3.9% by the end of the year and to 4.4% by the end of 2023. The rate is currently in the 2,000 range. 25% to 2.5%.

Calling inflation “unacceptably” high, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he believed the Fed would likely need to raise its benchmark rate to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4 % by the end of next year, in line with what Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled after the last Fed meeting in July. Dow Jones futures were up 0.74%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.68% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.69%.

Asia Most Asian markets closed in the blue after better-than-expected US inflation data sent equities higher overall. In mainland news, the People’s Bank of China, in its monetary policy report released yesterday (10), highlighted the risk of inflation to come. Official data released on Wednesday showed China’s consumer price index hit a two-year high in July. “O [relatório de política monetária do BPC] proposed three factors for the pivot of high inflation ahead: i) the recovery of consumption after the Omicron wave; ii) the spillover effect of the global fluctuation in the price of energy; iii) the rapid turnaround of the pork cycle,” according to a Citi research report.

