Gabi Martins releases new single and talks about being a pivot in the end of Gui Napolitano and Thais Braz | Column Fábia Oliveira

In the midst of promoting her new single ‘Vou te da trabalho’, Gabi Martins had to face a rumor on social networks, that she would be the pivot of the end of the relationship between Gui Napolitano and Thais Braz. In an exclusive interview with the column, the singer denied the rumors. “Nothing to see. I wasn’t even aware of it,” said the artist.

The story began after rumors on the internet that a former Big Brother Brasil would have betrayed his girlfriend, who is also a former BBB, with an ex-girlfriend who was once on the reality show. Netizens soon pointed out that those people would be Gui Napolitano and Thais Braz, who ended the novel recently, as told exclusively by this column, and Gabi Martins. But the singer didn’t even know the story.

In the chat, the ex-BBB also talked about the release of ‘Vou te da trabalho’, which has the partnership of Mc Danny and arrives on all music platforms this Friday (12). “I am very happy and excited. This song talks about my current reality. A free, unencumbered, detached, single woman. In the chorus it says: Dating I make one happy and single, I make several. So, she is a brave, empowered woman. And nothing better than calling a woman who represents a strong voice, which is MC Danny. She is the owner of the current hits”, said the singer.

She says she can’t define the sound of the single. “This song represents a mixture of piseiro with a little bit of forró and funk. She is very eclectic. It is not possible to define just one genre. Also, I invited two wonderful friends to do the video with me, Viih Tube and Julia Puzzuoli. They are from the same office as me and understand a lot about this phase of being single, free and detached. And they will show together with me what the song represents”, she highlighted.

In the interview, Gabi Martins also revealed that she is single. “I’m focused on work and releasing the songs,” she said. The singer, who has been working hard, also advanced some of her projects.

“I’m very focused on this song. I have a release now with Ara Ketu too and I’m preparing another one with Chris Beat. On the 26th, I play in Barretos. It’s going to be the biggest show of my life. I’m very happy. Very anxious. I’m working really hard to be an amazing show,” she declared.

She detailed how her presentation will be and talked about other news in her career. “It will be a repertoire from roots music to more current songs, a transition through the sertanejo. I’m really excited, I’m looking forward to it. On the 15th, I launch a collab with Shein. It’s a collection with my face. I participated from the choice of parts. It will be a Gabi for everyone, who goes to a show, to a meeting, who is detached at home, goes to see her friends. There are several styles of Gabi, her essence”, she said.

The clip ‘Vou te da trabalho’, which will also be released this Friday (12), on the artist’s channel, was filmed at a concert hall on Rua Augusta, in São Paulo. With a party and hookup theme, musical composition by DJ DG, Lucas Baiano, KO and musical production by VG NO BEAT, the single comes to reinforce the singer’s single phase.

“I’ve done a lot of feats and released a lot of cool stuff for my fans. After duets with Jorge, Matheus and Kauan, João Gomes, Israel and Rodolffo and Mari Fernandez, I wanted to bring something totally fun that celebrates this current phase of my life. Single, happy and very thirsty to work, play shows and conquer other genres, that’s why the idea came to record with Mc Danny. I’m a fan of the work and the strength that funk and drumming have represented in our music”, concluded Gabi.