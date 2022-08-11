Gasoline prices dropped by almost 20% in July in the Federal District

posted on 08/10/2022 20:34

(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)


(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

Inflation in the Federal District as measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in July was 0.98%, an index above that registered in the previous month — 0.81%. The data were released this Tuesday (9/8) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In the country, the iPCA for July was 0.68%, while in June it was slightly lower – 0.67% registered in June. The most recent rate is the lowest since the beginning of the historical series, which began in 1980.


In the Federal District, the result was driven by items such as gasoline (19.89% drop in price), ethanol (which dropped 13.45%). Diesel, on the other hand, rose 5.07%. According to the IBGE, gasoline had the greatest impact among the 377 items surveyed. Despite the reduction in inflation, the Federal District still accumulates a high of 9.49% in the last 12 months.

IBGE data also show that of the nine groups of products surveyed, six had high prices. The biggest impact was in the food sector, which closed July with a high of 1.99% — household food went from 0.80% in June to 2.39% this month.

Check out some of the subgroups with the greatest increase in DF:

  • Watermelon – 30.39%

  • Long life milk – 27.30%

  • Papaya – 18.21%

  • Milk and dairy products – 14.86%

  • Water banana – 12.14%

  • Airfare -10.97%

  • Cassava (cassava) – 8.71%

  • Transport by application – 7.99%

