Giant meteorites may have created the continents, new study says

(credit: AFP/Nasa/Disclosure)

For the first time, researchers have been able to identify concrete evidence that supports the theory that continents were formed after the impact of a giant meteorite with Earth.

Researchers from the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Curtin University in Australia looked at tiny crystals of the mineral zircon in Pilbara Craton rocks located in Western Australia and found evidence of meteorite impact.

These rocks represent the best-preserved remnant of ancient crust on Earth. “Studying the composition of the oxygen isotopes in these zircon crystals revealed a ‘top-down’ process, starting with the melting of rocks near the surface and progressing deeper, consistent with the geological effect of giant meteorite impacts,” explains Tim. Johnson, one of the study’s authors.





The study therefore supports the theory that Earth’s continents were formed by an impact of giant meteorites, similar to those that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs, but which occurred billions of years earlier.

For Johnson, understanding the formation and ongoing evolution of Planet Earth’s continents is crucial, as these land masses host the majority of terrestrial biomass, all humans, and nearly all of the planet’s important mineral deposits.

“The continents host critical metals such as lithium, tin and nickel, and essential raw materials for the emerging green technologies necessary to fulfill our obligation to mitigate climate change”, guarantees the expert.

The results found were published in the scientific journal nature, this Wednesday (10/8).