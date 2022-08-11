Globo would be eyeing Eliana and Paola Carosella to raise the audience in the morning program, says columnist

Broadcaster would be studying new options for the next year, after verifying that the ‘Encontro’, under the command of Patrícia Poeta, has been receiving a lot of criticism from the public

TV Globo would be worried about the low ratings it has been recording lately in the morning programming and, to recover the numbers, it may end up betting on successful names on other stations. The bets this time would be the chef and businesswoman Paola Carosella and the presenter Eliana. That’s what columnist Alessando Lo Bianco says.

According to the journalist, Globo would be studying new options for the next year, after verifying that the ‘Encontro’, under the command of Patrícia Poeta after the departure of Fátima Bernardes, has been receiving a lot of criticism from the public, especially on the web. And who appears well evaluated in the list of the company of Marinho is the blonde of SBT, eternal “Eliana dos dedinhos”.

Currently, Eliana commands the attraction on Sundays at Silvio Santos’ station and is popular with the public, in addition to having great commercial appeal. Also according to the columnist, she would be a good option to be in front of a longer program, being able to occupy the morning schedule both at the time of ‘Meeting with Patrícia Poeta’ and ‘Mais Você’, by Ana Maria Braga .

Alessando Lo Bianco also says that another name mentioned by the carioca broadcaster is Paola Carosella, a chef who participated as a judge on the MasterChef program, a successful reality show on Band. In the mornings of Globo, she could occupy a culinary section of the longer program. Paola is currently not affiliated with any broadcaster.