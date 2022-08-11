Goals and best moments of Real Madrid v Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup (2-0) | 08/10/2022

93′ GAME OVER!
92′ Yellow card 🟨
Card for Lucas Alario. For lack of Mendy.
92′
Rodrygo pedals and enters the area, he doesn’t have an angle, but even so he risks the shot. The ball goes into the net from the outside.
91′ “CHAMPIONS… CHAMPIONS…”
Real Madrid fans already scream “CHAMPION”.
90′ Three more
Let’s go to 93.
90′
Rodrygo accelerates to the left, tries to touch Benzema, but ends up missing.
89′
Casemiro’s perfect match so far, the Brazilian midfielder is in every corner of the field, getting in the way of Frankfurt’s attacks.
84′ Substitution at Real Madrid 🔄
82′
Götze lifts the ball in the area, but it goes too hard and goes out the back line.
80′
Kroos risks from midfield, but the ball goes out.
78′
Real continues with possession and controlling the game.
75′ Substitution at Real Madrid 🔄
74′
Real Madrid exchange passes in the defense field and controls the match.
69′ Substitution at Frankfurt 🔄
67′
Frankfurt tries an aerial move, but Real’s defense pushes away.
66′ Substitution at Real Madrid 🔄
64′ GOOOOL DO REAL MADRID ⚽️
Mendy launches Vinicius Junior on the left, the Brazilian enters the area and plays for Benzema. That faces the goal and kicks, marking the second of the meringues.
62′ SAFE COURTOIS!
Knauff attacks from the right, cuts inside and kicks. Courtois defends.
60′ IN THE DASH!
Modric activates Casemiro, who attacks through the middle and shoots from outside the area. The ball explodes on Trapp’s crossbar and goes over the baseline.
57′ Substitution at Frankfurt 🔄
54′ TRAPP!
Mendy crosses to Vinicius Junior, who dominates and kicks. Trapp makes a good save and saves the Eagles.
52′
Vinicius Junior tries individual play, but is disarmed.
51′
Lindstrøm tries a low cross, but Casemiro arrives and intercepts.
49′
The second half is at the same pace as the first half. Warm and with more passes.
45′ SECOND HALF STARTS
The ball rolls again in Helsinki.
46′ End of 1st Half
Real Madrid 1×0 Frankfurt
24′ AGAIN, COURTOIS!
Lindstrøm tries the cross, Militão cuts. But the ball remains with Frankfurt, Sow kicks in a cross, and Courtois makes a save.
23′
The game has only passes again, the ball spins and there are no finishes.
15′ SAAAAAALVA, TUTA
After a good move by Real, the ball left for Vinicius Júnior inside the area, free, the Brazilian took it from Trapp, the ball was coming in. When the Brazilian from Frankfurt, Tuta, tackles the ball and takes it practically over the line, saving the Waters.
13′ COURTOIS!
Kamada is released, and comes face to face with Courtois. The Japanese finishes crossed, and the merengue archer saves the Spanish team.
11′ STOPPED!
Borré finds Lindstrøm, who fills his foot, Courtois defends. But the assistant marked the Dane’s irregular position.
09′
Borré released, but the ball was too strong and is in the hands of Courtois.
07′
Corner for Real Madrid.
07′ NO KICK
The start of the game is very warm, with no shots, the ball just circulates.
04′
For now, a lot of exchange of passes and fierce marking on both sides.
00′ GAME STARTS
Ball rolling in Helsinki. Frankfurt gives the exit.
⏱’ Pre-game
Teams enter the field with the cups they won last season.
⏱’ Pre-game
Teams in the warm-up, the ball starts rolling in 30 minutes.
⏱’ THE CHAMPION’S CUP!
⏱’ Scaled eagles!
⏱’ Meringues climbed!
Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Mordirc and Valverde; Vinicius Junior and Benzema.
When is the Real Madrid vs Frankfurt game and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Frankfurt match LIVE
🗣Speak up, Oliver Glasner
🗣 Speak, Carlo Ancelotti
Frankfurt likely lineup
trapp; Toure, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz; Gotze, Kamada; smudge.
Situation of the Eagles
Possible Real Madrid lineup
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Situation of the Merengues
How are the teams?
The reunion at the end!
EUROPEAN DECISION!
Welcome!
Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.