Goals and best moments of Real Madrid v Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup (2-0) | 08/10/2022

17:53 11 hours ago

93′ GAME OVER!

17:52 11 hours ago

92′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Lucas Alario. For lack of Mendy.

17:51 11 hours ago

92′

Rodrygo pedals and enters the area, he doesn’t have an angle, but even so he risks the shot. The ball goes into the net from the outside.

17:50 11 hours ago

91′ “CHAMPIONS… CHAMPIONS…”

Real Madrid fans already scream “CHAMPION”.

17:49 11 hours ago

90′ Three more

Let’s go to 93.

17:49 11 hours ago

90′

Rodrygo accelerates to the left, tries to touch Benzema, but ends up missing.

17:49 11 hours ago

89′

Casemiro’s perfect match so far, the Brazilian midfielder is in every corner of the field, getting in the way of Frankfurt’s attacks.

17:44 11 hours ago

84′ Substitution at Real Madrid 🔄

17:41 11 hours ago

82′

Götze lifts the ball in the area, but it goes too hard and goes out the back line.

17:40 11 hours ago

80′

Kroos risks from midfield, but the ball goes out.

17:37 11 hours ago

78′

Real continues with possession and controlling the game.

17:34 11 hours ago

75′ Substitution at Real Madrid 🔄

17:33 11 hours ago

74′

Real Madrid exchange passes in the defense field and controls the match.

17:28 11 hours ago

69′ Substitution at Frankfurt 🔄

17:27 11 hours ago

67′

Frankfurt tries an aerial move, but Real’s defense pushes away.

17:25 11 hours ago

66′ Substitution at Real Madrid 🔄

17:24 11 hours ago

64′ GOOOOL DO REAL MADRID ⚽️

Mendy launches Vinicius Junior on the left, the Brazilian enters the area and plays for Benzema. That faces the goal and kicks, marking the second of the meringues.

17:23 11 hours ago

62′ SAFE COURTOIS!

Knauff attacks from the right, cuts inside and kicks. Courtois defends.

17:20 11 hours ago

60′ IN THE DASH!

Modric activates Casemiro, who attacks through the middle and shoots from outside the area. The ball explodes on Trapp’s crossbar and goes over the baseline.

17:17 11 hours ago

57′ Substitution at Frankfurt 🔄

17:14 11 hours ago

54′ TRAPP!

Mendy crosses to Vinicius Junior, who dominates and kicks. Trapp makes a good save and saves the Eagles.

17:12 11 hours ago

52′

Vinicius Junior tries individual play, but is disarmed.

17:10 11 hours ago

51′

Lindstrøm tries a low cross, but Casemiro arrives and intercepts.

17:09 11 hours ago

49′

The second half is at the same pace as the first half. Warm and with more passes.

17:05 11 hours ago

45′ SECOND HALF STARTS

The ball rolls again in Helsinki.

16:47 12 hours ago

46′ End of 1st Half

Real Madrid 1×0 Frankfurt

16:27 12 hours ago

24′ AGAIN, COURTOIS!

Lindstrøm tries the cross, Militão cuts. But the ball remains with Frankfurt, Sow kicks in a cross, and Courtois makes a save.

16:24 12 hours ago

23′

The game has only passes again, the ball spins and there are no finishes.

16:19 12 hours ago

15′ SAAAAAALVA, TUTA

After a good move by Real, the ball left for Vinicius Júnior inside the area, free, the Brazilian took it from Trapp, the ball was coming in. When the Brazilian from Frankfurt, Tuta, tackles the ball and takes it practically over the line, saving the Waters.

16:15 12 hours ago

13′ COURTOIS!

Kamada is released, and comes face to face with Courtois. The Japanese finishes crossed, and the merengue archer saves the Spanish team.

16:13 12 hours ago

11′ STOPPED!

Borré finds Lindstrøm, who fills his foot, Courtois defends. But the assistant marked the Dane’s irregular position.

16:10 12 hours ago

09′

Borré released, but the ball was too strong and is in the hands of Courtois.

16:08 12 hours ago

07′

Corner for Real Madrid.

16:08 12 hours ago

07′ NO KICK

The start of the game is very warm, with no shots, the ball just circulates.

16:05 12 hours ago

04′

For now, a lot of exchange of passes and fierce marking on both sides.

16:01 12 hours ago

00′ GAME STARTS

Ball rolling in Helsinki. Frankfurt gives the exit.

15:57 12 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams enter the field with the cups they won last season.

15:31 13 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams in the warm-up, the ball starts rolling in 30 minutes.

15:27 13 hours ago

⏱’ THE CHAMPION’S CUP!

15:10 13 hours ago

⏱’ Scaled eagles!

15:07 13 hours ago

⏱’ Meringues climbed!

Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Mordirc and Valverde; Vinicius Junior and Benzema.

23:15 a day ago

When is the Real Madrid vs Frankfurt game and how to follow LIVE?

23:10 a day ago

How and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Frankfurt match LIVE

23:05 a day ago

🗣Speak up, Oliver Glasner

23:00 a day ago

🗣 Speak, Carlo Ancelotti

22:55 a day ago

Frankfurt likely lineup

trapp; Toure, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz; Gotze, Kamada; smudge.

22:50 a day ago

Situation of the Eagles

22:45 a day ago

Possible Real Madrid lineup

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

22:40 a day ago

Situation of the Merengues

22:35 a day ago

How are the teams?

22:30 a day ago

The reunion at the end!

22:20 a day ago

EUROPEAN DECISION!

22:15 a day ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

