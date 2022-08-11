“Great recovery”, says Fernando Medeiros about Aline Gotschalg after cancer – Quem

+



Aline Gotschalg recently revealed her thyroid cancer treatment (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Fernando Medeiros updated fans on the health status of Aline Gotschalg, who recently revealed a diagnosis of thyroid cancer. In a video in which he recounted his rptin on a regular day, the former BBB recorded the moment he accompanied her on a medical visit.

“Recovery is great,” he said, showing Aline being examined by her doctor.

Thyroid Cancer

Recently, Aline made a long outburst to tell that in recent months she was in treatment for thyroid cancer. With a photo in which she appeared lying in a hospital bed, the former BBB celebrated her discharge and going home.

Check out Aline’s full text below:

“Thyroid cancer. Receiving this diagnosis was not easy. I was very afraid and I confess that these were difficult days here. But now, I’m just grateful! I lived an experience that justifies my faith and I couldn’t help but share it with you.

I had never done an ultrasound of the thyroid before and I heard a voice (how can I not believe that we have our Guardian Angel?) to perform it along with all my other periodic exams, very important for preventive disease control, especially the quietest.

And that’s when we discovered a malignant thyroid tumor. I am grateful that I discovered it early. Early diagnosis saves lives! Thyroid cancer is a disease that is often silent and affects three times more women than men, especially those between 20 and 65 years old. So I would like to leave here an alert for all of you to take care of yourselves. Do periodic exams and always be mindful of your health!

This was another trial of God in my life. Gratitude to my doctors, who were true angels throughout the entire process. Dr. Marcos Roberto Tavares, I will never be able to thank you enough. Thank you for being so human from the first moment! I also thank my incredible family and my precious friends for being with me at all times, covering me with affection and emotional support.

I needed to experience everything, understand and strengthen myself first before sharing it with you. I hope you understand me. THIS WAS THE MOMENT I WANTED THE MOST IN THE LAST TIME! I’M ALIVE AND HEALED! Going Home!”

Aline Gotschalg recently revealed her thyroid cancer treatment (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)