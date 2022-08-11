Greenland thaw precipitates mining rush

A mineral exploration company, backed by billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates, is carrying out a “treasure hunt” on the west coast of Greenland, looking for minerals to build electric vehicles and batteries to store renewable energy.

The thaw in Greenland is causing sea ​​level rises and concern in the scientific community. But companies can look at the scenario from another point of view: there are already those looking in this place for minerals that can boost the transition to green energy, as revealed by the CNN.

“We are looking for a deposit that could be the first or second largest nickel and cobalt deposit in the world,” he explained to CNN Kurt House, CEO of KoBold Metals. The team in question has 30 geologists, geophysicists, cooks, pilots and mechanics.

The group believes that beneath the surface of Greenland’s Disko Island and the Nuussuaq Peninsula are minerals to power hundreds of millions of electric vehicles. According to the agency Reutersa company will invest 15 million of dollars (about 14 million euros) in the project.

The team’s fieldwork involves collecting soil samples and using drones and helicopters with transmitters to measure the electromagnetic field underground and map the rock layers. Through Artificial Intelligence, they analyze the data to identify the location for the exploration, which should start next summer.

According to the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, the Greenland government has already carried out several “resource assessments across the ice-free land” and “recognises the country’s potential to diversify the national economy through mineral extraction”.