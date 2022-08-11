Grupo Soma (SOMA3) has a net profit of R$ 130.8 million, up 114% in the year

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago

Grupo Soma (SOMA3) net profited BRL 130.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, 114% higher than the BRL 61.1 million recorded in the same period last year.

In part, the best result accompanies the increase in revenue – the fashion retailer’s gross revenue jumped 41.6% on the same basis, reaching R$ 1.3 billion. Net revenue, in turn, was R$ 1.2 billion, up 40.2%.

Grupo Soma also recorded, however, better operating performance, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), jumping 90.6%, to R$ 210.5 million, with the margin reaching 17.5%, up 4.5 percentage points year on year.

The performance of Farm Global was a highlight in the period, which saw its gross revenue grow 91.9%, to R$152 million. Hering, which had its incorporation completed in September last year, added R$ 557.7 million to total revenue.

“Ex-Hering gross revenue from retail (physical and digital) totaled BRL 571.3 million, with a growth of 39.6% vs. 2Q21 and a share of 69.8% in total revenue”, comments the company in the document published on Wednesday night (10). “Physical retail performed impressively, with growth of 107.0% in the year and representing 60.3% of total retail revenue”.

On the expense side, the sum of expenses with administration, personnel, marketing and others was BRL 516 million, compared to BRL 398.5 million between April and June 2021, but diluted by 3.5 points against net revenue percentages, representing 42.8% of sales. “With the strong growth in revenue, we observed a greater dilution and efficiency in expenses in the personnel, marketing and freight lines”, explains Grupo Soma.

The financial loss of R$ 33.7 million is also subtracted from the profit, reversing a positive balance of R$ 6 million – the company saw its debt increase at the end of June with a net debt of R$ 716.1 million.

