GTA 6 wants to set a new quality standard in the industry

GTA 6, one of the most awaited games of all time, little by little begins to receive news and updates about its development. The latest news came directly from the CEO of Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, during the company’s latest financial report. Find out all below!

According to him, “The team at Rockstar Games is determined to once again establish a new creative paradigm for the series, the industry and entertainment as a whole, just as the brand has done in each of its flagship titles thus far!”

In addition, he also assured that the development is “going very well”, taking the opportunity to celebrate that GTA 5 recently passed the mark of 170 million copies soldwith online monetization up 36% over the past generation.

It’s just a pity that it still takes a while to check out the news from GTA 6 on our own, as several reports posted in June of last year claimed that the game was still in its early stages of development, and that it could take up to four years to complete.

That is, it is quite possible that we will only have more concrete news for 2025, even more so if Rockstar really wants to honor the high expectations raised by the CEO of Take-Two and, again, redefine the open world genre. Let’s look forward to seeing!