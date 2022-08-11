Guilherme de Padua’s wife despairs after the series’ repercussion on HBO Max

This year, HBO MAX released a documentary (Pacto Brutal) explaining the murder of Daniella Perez, a young actress who was killed by her partner in the scene in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, Guilherme de Pádua.

The documentary series was produced by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra and shows the painful accounts of Daniella’s mother, Glória Perez, a famous Brazilian novelist.

Brutal Pact: why was Guilherme de Padua not interviewed for the documentary?

Juliana Lacerda, current wife of Guilherme de Pádua, vented on her social media about what it is like to have repercussions for the crime committed by her husband again.

William of Padua and Juliana. Image: UAI

She reported that she has been receiving attacks and threats on the web, and took the opportunity to complain about the series’ repercussion.

“Guys, there are so many messages in my direct, but most of these messages are cursing messages. When I want to visualize the good messages, people praying for me, wishing me well, people even advising me because it has been very good for me at this moment, bringing me peace, comfort, because it has not been easy”.

Juliana also revealed that she will not pay attention to the hate she has been receiving on Instagram.

“It’s no use entering my direct because I won’t answer these messages and I won’t view. It will be bad for whoever sends it.”

How the murder of Daniella Perez happened, told in the series Pacto Brutal

Known as one of the crimes that most shocked Brazil, Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz murdered, with 18 stab wounds, the daughter of novelist Gloria Perez, Daniella Perez, in the 1990s.

The young woman was at the height of her acting career, acting in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma (1992), written by her mother, Gloria.

Guilherme de Pádua was her scene partner, and after having his role reduced in the novel by the writer, due to Daniella’s prominence, he committed a brutal crime.

On the night of December 28, 1992, Guilherme and his wife at the time, Paula Thomaz, killed the young actress with 18 stab wounds, making it impossible to defend the victim, which was a qualifier in her conviction. The body was found near a thicket in Barra da Tijuca.

Giovanna Antonelli asks for ‘electric chair’ for Guilherme de Padua

The two were convicted of qualified homicide by the Jury’s Sentencing Council, which considered that the crime had been premeditated.

Currently, after serving his sentence, Guilherme de Pádua is a pastor, and with the success of Pact Brutal, he asked forgiveness on his YouTube channel asking for forgiveness to Glória Perez, Daniella’s mother.

However, the recording was not very well received by celebrities. Giovanna Antonelli even suggested an electric chair for Guilherme.