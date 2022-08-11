Haddad has 34% and Tarcísio and Garcia have 14% in SP, says survey

Other candidates are at 2% or less; France leads race for Senate seat, according to Genial/Quaest poll

Genial/Quaest poll released this Thursday (11.Aug.2022) showed that former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) is ahead in the electoral race in the State of São Paulo, with 34% of voting intentions. Then come former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), tied with 14%.

The survey conducted 2,000 face-to-face interviews from August 5 to 8, 2022. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the numbers SP-02135/2022 and BR-07655/2022. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. It cost R$ 131,100.00 and was paid by Banco Genial.

The other candidates scored up to 2%:

The voters from São Paulo who said they would vote white, null or would not vote add up to 19%. The undecided are 13%.

The previous survey, released on July 7, considered former governor Márcio França (PSB) as a possible candidate. The politician was in 2nd place, with 18%. Haddad already led, with 29%. In 3rd and 4th were Tarcísio (12%) and Garcia (8%). Here is the full text (19 MB).

Through a national alliance with the PT, France will run for the Senate.

2nd TURN

The survey tested 3 2nd shift scenarios:

– Haddad vs. Tarcisio – PT wins with 44%, against 31% of the rival. White, null and those who will not vote add up to 17%. 9% are undecided;

– Haddad vs. Garcia – in the dispute against the governor of the state, the former mayor of the capital wins with less tranquility: it is 41% against 32%. White, null and those who will not vote are 19%. Undecided, 9%.

– Garcia vs. Tarcisio – in the scenario between PSDB and Republicans, the dispute is within the margin of error. Garcia has 29% and Tarcísio has 26%. The number of blank, null and non-voting votes rises to 28%. Undecided are 17%.

SENATE

Genial/Quaest also verified the voting intentions of people from São Paulo for the Senate. Former governor Márcio França (PSB) leads with 29%, followed by former minister Marcos Pontes (PL), who has 12%, and state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PRTB), with 10%.

Then come:

White, null and those who will not vote add up to 21%. The undecided are 16%.

