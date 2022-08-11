Haddad is 1st; Tarcisio and Garcia draw

A face-to-face survey by Quaest Consultoria, contracted by Genial Investimentos and released today, points to former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) as leading the dispute for the government of the state of São Paulo in the stimulated scenario — when respondents receive a preliminary list of pre-candidates. The PT has 34% of voting intentions.

In second place there is a numerical tie between former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), both with 14%. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

It is not possible to compare today’s poll with the last of the same institute, carried out in July, since Márcio França (PSB), Abraham Weintraub (PMB) and Felício Ramuth (PSD) were included in the poll, but withdrew from this electoral dispute. France will be candidate for the Senate; Weintraub will try for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, and Ramuth makes up the ticket as Tarcísio de Freitas’s deputy.

This is the first survey of voting intentions for the government of São Paulo released after the first televised debate, which took place last Sunday (7), on Band. However, Quaest’s interviews started on Friday (5th) and ended on Monday (8th).

In the spontaneous version of the poll, undecided people add up to 80%, while Tarcísio and Haddad tie: the former minister with 7% and the PT candidate with 6%.

The survey heard 2,000 people face to face. The confidence index, according to the institute, is 95%. The survey was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number SP-02135/2022 and cost BRL 131,100.00.

First round

Stimulated scenario

Fernando Haddad (PT): 34%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 14%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 14%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 2%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 1%

Altino Junior (PSTU): 1%

Edson Dorta (PCO): 1%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 19%

Undecided: 13%

spontaneous scenario

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 7%

Fernando Haddad (PT): 6%

Others: 4%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 2%

Undecided: 80%

second round

The Genial/Quaest poll carried out three polls for the second round of the dispute for the government of São Paulo. Haddad beats Tarcísio and Garcia, while the last two draw with each other.

In the July poll, Haddad had 44% against 28% for Tarcísio. The PT maintains the same score now, while the former minister has grown, reaching 31%.

Look:

Scene 1

Fernando Haddad (PT): 44%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 31%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 17%

Undecided: 9%

In the scenario against Rodrigo Garcia, Haddad oscillated negatively by one point. In July, PT appeared with 42% and now has 41%. The toucan has grown. Now at 32%, Garcia had 27% last month.

Scenario 2

Fernando Haddad (PT): 41%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 32%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 19%

Undecided: 9%

Garcia and Tarcísio just fluctuated in comparison to the confrontation between them in the second round in July. Again the candidates tie in the margin of error.

Scenario 3

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 29%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 26%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 28%

Undecided: 17%

about the institute

Quaest is a research institute based in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the company carried out electoral surveys only in Minas Gerais. Today, it surveys voting intentions for president, governor and the Senate in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia. The institute has a partnership with Genial Investimentos, which finances surveys for the 2022 elections. The surveys are carried out with face-to-face interviews.