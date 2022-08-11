Hamilton reveals why he had to turn down a role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’







Lewis Hamilton could be on the big screen in 2022 as a fighter pilot in the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise, if it weren’t for the shooting dates of the feature film and the schedule of the formula 1.

In an interview with the magazine Fanity Go, Hamilton revealed that he had watched the film since he was a child and, because of it, developed a passion and a desire to become a fighter pilot. Upon discovering that the film was getting a sequel, the pilot immediately contacted Cruise, with whom he is a close friend, and offered to be a part of the cast.

“When I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to ask him. I said, ‘I don’t care about the paper, I’ll even sweep something, be a cleaner.’

However, Hamilton could not fulfill the wish because of the recording date of Top Gun. Despite being very connected to music, culture and fashion, the British driver focuses his efforts solely and exclusively on Formula 1, whether driving or taking diversity agendas into the sport. Therefore, with the film’s planning scheduled to take place during – what would become – the climax of the 2021 season, the seven-time champion had to turn down the role.

“There just wasn’t time. I contacted them [Tom Cruise e Joseph Kosinski] and made the most upsetting call I’ve ever had to warn them.”

But the presence of Lewis Hamilton within the world of cinema is nothing new. The Mercedes driver has already participated in the movie “Zoolander 2” and was a voice actor in “Cars”. In addition, the British is the producer of the film that will have Brad Pitt as the main actor and will bring the Formula 1 as a theme, in partnership with Apple TV.

The story starring Pitt will address a former driver who gives up retirement to return to success in the category by coaching a young driver, but there is still no scheduled release date.

