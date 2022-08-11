Harry and Meghan warned to lock themselves in after lion roams home

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 41, are under alert in Montecito, Calif., in the United States. That’s because the couple was told to lock the mansion’s doors and windows after a mountain lion was spotted in the vicinity of the property.

According to the British newspaper MetroUK, the warning was issued on 23 July. Security camera video shows the animal prowling the streets late at night, at the address where the family’s $14.6 million mansion is located.

Mountain lions are carnivorous mammals known by various other names such as cougar and panther. They are not considered dangerous to humans, but they can attack if they feel threatened. The main targets are chickens, cats, dogs and other domestic animals, such as those present at Harry and Meghan’s mansion.

Harry and Meghan showed their chicken coop to Oprah Winfrey in the television special, which aired in March last year.

Sharon Byrne, director of the Montecito Association, a group that Harry and Markle are part of, told The Sun newspaper about the presence of the animal in the neighborhood.

“There’s a drought here in California, so the animal was probably looking for water and food. That’s why the lion went to where people live,” Sharon said. She later pointed out, “So far, we only have this one sighting record.”

Sharon Byrne continued: “We want all residents to protect their homes and their chicken coops and any other animals they may have. Chickens can be a quick and easy source of food for game animals, so they need to be safe and secure,” she said. .

California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Tim Daly said the biologist in the area explained that it is not unexpected that mountain lions are in this part of the region. “There’s a lot of open space nearby, and the properties in this community tend to be large, with a lot of coverage,” he said.